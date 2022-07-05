Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Serum Foundation Gave Me the Ultimate Glow

This skincare-hybrid foundation will even your complexion and hydrate your skin. After applying it, you'll fall in love with the radiant, natural glow it delivers.

There are only 26 shades, however, they are flexible enough to work for a vast range of skin tones

Danessa Myricks has been creating next-level beauty looks for over two decades as a makeup artist. When she's not working with celebrity clients and brands, she's developing powerhouse products for her namesake makeup line, Danessa Myricks Beauty. The brand is known for its award-winning, inclusive cosmetics—like Colorfix and Balm Contour.

One of the newest launches, Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, has generated immense buzz amongst beauty lovers (there are hundreds of reviews on TikTok). The hybrid formula promises to deliver a radiant finish, protect and hydrate skin (thanks to hyaluronic acid and nourishing oils), and work for all skin types.

I'm always on the hunt for a foundation that is lightweight enough to wear during the warmer months but still evens out my complexion. Needless to say, I was excited to see if the Yummy Skin Serum Foundation would meet my requirements. Ahead, read my honest review.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation Best for: All skin types Active ingredients: Jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalane Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $34 About the brand: Danessa Myricks Beauty was founded on the principle that race, gender, age, and personal style should not limit anyone from experimenting with makeup and discovering their signature look. Their high-performing products give makeup artists and consumers the freedom to play outside the box.

About My Skin: Combination and oily

I have oily skin. I lean into the glow during the summer because I know the heat will only enhance it. With that in mind, I try to keep my routine as simple as possible. After prepping my skin, I use SuperGoop Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($36) and a skin tint (like Tower28's SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, $28). I use a simple cream blush (Pixi's On-the-Glow Blush, $18, is my favorite) on my cheeks and lips to add dimension. And last but not least, I brush on my go-to Refy Brow Gel ($24) for fluffy eyebrows.

How to Apply: Fingers, brush, or sponge

Lacey Brown

The brand recommends applying its Yummy Skin Glow Serum ($34) before foundation. The shimmer-infused primer contains hyaluronic acid, so it will help keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

When it was time to apply the foundation, I used a brush and sponge to see which provided the best coverage. First note, a little bit of this product goes a long way. At first, I squeezed several lines of foundation onto my face. I quickly realized I didn't need that much. Once I reapplied with much less product, I had a better result. The brush application provided me with a smoother result than my sponge. Since the foundation is so hydrating, I felt the sponge moved the product around too much on my skin. With a brush, I was able to spread the foundation out easily.

The Ingredients: A hydrating blend

Lacey Brown

This formula has three star ingredients—hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and olive-derived squalane. Hyaluronic acid is a superstar hydrator known to help boost moisture, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and replenish cell moisture. Jojoba oil is a beloved emollient that helps hydrate the skin, deliver antioxidant production, and balance natural oil production. Squalane, another emollient, works in this formula to calm inflammation and support the skin barrier.

The Results: Glowy, hydrated skin

Lacey Brown

This foundation easily covered all my problem areas, so I barely needed any concealer. I liked the way it applied and how lightweight it felt on my skin. It also paired well with the skincare products I used—there was no pilling or patchiness. Throughout the day, my usual dry areas didn't ever feel dehydrated, which is a testament to the efficacy of the formula's skin-loving ingredients.

Overall, the foundation wore all day beautifully. I did have to do a powder touch-up at night, but I don't count that against this foundation since I have oily skin. Even after the powder, the foundation still looked radiant on my skin.

The Value: Worth it

This foundation is $34, which is very competitive in the luxury beauty brand category. To me, the feature that makes this price reasonable is the refill component. The refills retail for $24, meaning you save every time you need to restock.

Similar Products: You have options

Fenty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation: This hydrating foundation has been my go-to choice for maximum dewiness. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($13) features hydrating oils like the Yummy Skin Serum Foundation and delivers a natural medium-to-full coverage finish.

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy and Smooth: This is an old reliable formula—and it happens to be the first foundation I ever owned. Maybelline's Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation ($7) provides a luminous finish and instantly smoothes skin texture. Plus, it contains SPF 18 to help protect your skin from the sun.

