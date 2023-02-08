Danessa Myricks’ Just Launched a Colorful Cheek and Lip Balm—And We Tried It

Danessa Myricks Beauty's Yummy Skin Collection—a line of innovative skincare-makeup hybrid products—is full of hits. Since launching last year, the Serum Foundation, Blurring Balm Powder, and Glow Serum have all garnered rave reviews online. If you check TikTok, the hashtags #DanessaMyricks and #YummySkin have 43.7 million and 7.7 million views, respectively.

Considering the affinity for the line, it's no surprise founder and makeup artist extraordinaire Danessa Myricks has set her sights on expansion. Myricks recently announced plans to launch Blurring Balm Powder Flushed, a matte color balm for cheeks and lips, and now it is officially here. Ahead, learn more about Danessa Myricks Beauty's newest product.

The Product

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed $25.00 Shop

Blurring Balm Powder Flushed is inspired by the mega-viral Blurring Balm Powder. The latter is beloved for its ability to blur skin, reduce texture, and boost moisture. The new cheek and lip product checks off all those boxes as well. It's infused with hyaluronic acid to promote hydration, squalane to support oil production and reduce signs of aging, and upsalite technology to smooth pores and fine lines.

Beyond its skincare benefits, Blurring Balm Powder Flushed adds a beautiful wash of color anywhere you apply it. It comes in six shades, and in true Danessa Myricks Beauty fashion, every shade is formulated to flatter all skin tones. You have your pick of Rosé N Brunch (neutral rosey pink), Jubilee (soft terracotta), Primadonna (vibrant hot pink), Golden Hour (vivid orange nectar), Bellini (poppy golden peach), and Dancing Queen (vivid plum).

How to Apply It

Wondering how to use Blurring Balm Powder Flushed? All you need to do is swirl, press, and tap. Start by swirling your finger or brush into the product. Then, press the pigment onto your cheeks or lips. To create the perfect blurred effect, continue tapping the product into your skin. You can repeat this process until you land on your desired intensity.

Our Review

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Jasmine Phillips

"Danessa Myricks never misses when it comes to making shades that complement deep skin tones, and the new Blurring Balm Powder is no different. The shade Dancing Queen, a vibrant plum, is the one I immediately gravitated towards. The pigment is truly out of this world, and I love that you can wear it on your cheeks, lips, and eyelids. The soft matte formula blends in seamlessly for a nice wash of color that lasts all day. 10/10."



Olivia Hancock, editor

Olivia Hancock

"I'm a huge fan of the Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, so I was excited to try Blurring Balm Powder Flushed. I love the creamy formula, as it makes it easy to blend the product and feels comforting on my skin. While I typically prefer products with dewy finishes, I'm not mad at the balm's matte texture at all. It didn't look cakey or dry on my skin (like some matte blushes can). Instead, my makeup looked more radiant and vibrant. Over time, the blush looked even better as it continued to melt and meld with my foundation. Needless to say, another Yummy Skin product has earned a permanent spot in my routine."

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Star Donaldson

"I've been wearing this blush non-stop since it arrived in the mail. It's creamy, buildable, and packs a pigment within the first swipe. I typically have issues with cream blushes pulling away my foundation and fading away by the end of the day, but this one stays put and plays nicely with my full-coverage foundation. It comes in so many shades that I feel would all work for me, but I gravitated towards Rosé and Brunch for an everyday look. The glow it gives off is amazing and honestly rivals my need for a highlighter! Danessa does it again!"

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director

Holly Rhue

"This is the perfect melty, buildable blush. It looks extremely pigmented when you dot it on, but the formula is super forgiving—it sheers out beautifully with a brush to give you that perfect 'cold girl' flush. Shade Rosé N Brunch has definitely been added to my permanent rotation."

