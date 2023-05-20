Dandelions aren't just pretty to look at—they offer a plethora of skincare benefits, too. "Dandelion extract is derived from the dandelion flower and is used as an ingredient in some skincare products,” board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus explains. "The extract can be prepared from the dandelion leaf, flower, or root."

Board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick says the ingredient has been surging in popularity recently. "With increased focus on natural ingredients and plant-based extracts, dandelions are increasingly being incorporated into skincare products to obtain some of the skincare benefits," she says. "It can be incorporated into skincare for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial effects."

Meet the Expert Rebecca Marcus, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in Dallas. She is the founder of Maei MD.

Marisa Garshick, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell-New York Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dandelion Type of Ingredient: Antioxidant Main Benefits: As an antioxidant, it safeguards skin from free radicals and signs of aging, plus protects from UVB damage and it’s also antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. Who Should Use It: It’s generally safe for all skin types unless you have an allergy. How often can you use it: Dandelion extract can be used daily. Works well with: Other antioxidants Don’t use with: In general, it is safe to use with other ingredients.

What Is Dandelion?

"Dandelion, also known as Taraxacum Officinale, is a common flower that can be incorporated into skincare for its healing and soothing properties," Dr. Garshick says. "Dandelion is known to have antibacterial properties and is also rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as antioxidants to protect the skin against free radical damage. It is also incorporated into skincare for its anti-inflammatory benefit."

Benefits of Dandelion for Skin

"Dandelion extracts are valued for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-carcinogenic properties and have been used in medicine for centuries to treat diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, and digestive diseases," Dr. Marcus notes. These are a few of the dandelion benefits for skin:

Works as an antioxidant: It can safeguard skin from oxidative stress, preventing signs of aging in the process. "It can work for anti-aging benefits as it protects against free radical damage and may help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," Dr. Garshick says.

It can safeguard skin from oxidative stress, preventing signs of aging in the process. "It can work for anti-aging benefits as it protects against free radical damage and may help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," Dr. Garshick says. It’s anti-inflammatory and antibacterial: As a result, it may help those with acne-prone skin, according to Dr. Garshick.

As a result, it may help those with acne-prone skin, according to Dr. Garshick. Protects from UVB damage: "Dandelion leaf and flower extract has been shown in scientific studies to help protect human dermal fibroblasts from UVB damage and cellular senescence," Dr. Marcus says. "This activity is attributable to suppression of the formation of reactive oxygen species and reduction of activity of matrix metalloproteinases (which, when active, contribute to skin aging and cancer)."

"Dandelion leaf and flower extract has been shown in scientific studies to help protect human dermal fibroblasts from UVB damage and cellular senescence," Dr. Marcus says. "This activity is attributable to suppression of the formation of reactive oxygen species and reduction of activity of matrix metalloproteinases (which, when active, contribute to skin aging and cancer)." It works well with other ingredients: "Due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it can pair well with other ingredients used on the skin," Dr. Garshick says.

"Due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it can pair well with other ingredients used on the skin," Dr. Garshick says. Moisturizes: "It can also help to hydrate the skin as it is rich in different minerals and vitamins to nourish the skin," Dr. Garshick says.

Side Effects of Dandelion

"Some people may find it irritating, while others may have a skin allergy to dandelions and can develop red, flaky, or itchy patches,” Dr. Garshick says. "Additionally, allergic reactions may occur in those who are also allergic to ragweed, chrysanthemums, marigold, or daisies."

That said, if you have an allergy to dandelion, it’s best to practice caution and steer clear of the ingredient in skincare since it could cause a reaction. "Those with sensitive skin may wish to patch test dandelion-containing products before applying to their entire face," Dr. Marcus says.

How to Use It

"Dandelion extract may be added to serums, creams, lotions, or any skincare product that aims to protect skin from free radicals and inflammation," Dr. Marcus says. It's often paired with other antioxidants since it works well with them in products like moisturizers and sunscreens.

Dandelion is safe for daily use, and the best way to use it varies according to the product type. "It depends on what type of skincare product the ingredient is found in," Dr. Marcus explains. "If it's a serum, apply after cleansing. If it's a cream, it may come later in the skincare routine. In general, products should be applied from lightest to heaviest, or most active to less active, if textures are similar."