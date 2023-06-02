11 Daisy Nail Designs You'll Want to Flaunt All Summer Long

Floral nails always make for an eye-catching mani, and we can't help but swoon over the daisy nail designs filling our feeds. These dainty floral manicures are popping up in every color of the rainbow, proving there are many ways to wear the trend. Where some nail artists are letting the flowers do all the talking, others pair them with French tips, high-contrast backgrounds, iridescent finishes, and more. So, if you're looking for a fun new nail look perfect for summer, it's time to discover the allure of daisy nail art designs. Keep reading to find 11 of our favorite looks.
Blue Skies Ahead
We love how cheerful this daisy nail design is. With bright pops of yellow and baby blue, it brings images of beautiful, clear-sky days to mind. To recreate the look, you'll need three polishes from the Essie Word On The Street Nail Polish Collection ($10 each)—specifically the shades Word on the Street, Outside the Lines, and Unapologetic Icon. Start your nail look by painting on your solid nails (pinkies and thumbs). Then, use a sheer milky nude to create the base of your accent nails. Once your base is dry, use the Orly Half Moon Guides ($5) to perfect your French tips. Next up: daisy nail designs. While they look professional, you can DIY the look with a dotting tool and a steady hand. Don't forget the top coat to seal the look in.
Pretty in Pink
Pink is one of the year's most popular colors, thanks in large part to the Barbie movie, which premieres in July. For this mani, you can use any pink and white polishes that you'd like. But we especially love the pink rhinestone details, which are the Cirque Colors Rainbow Fish Rhinestones found in the Cirque Colors Surfer's Crush Collection ($108).
Lavender Dream
Looking for a pretty nail look to wear to The Eras Tour? This daisy-dotted Lavender French mani is a shoo-in. To DIY the look, you'll need the Nails Inc. Alter Eco Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish ($10).
Abstract Daisies
If you like the idea of a daisy nail look but can't get behind a neutral or pastel look, know there's always the option to go bolder and more abstract. Here, nail artist Brittney Ellen used a handful of vibrant OPI colors to achieve a head-turning nail look. While she didn't disclose the exact shades she used, it looks like they're from the OPI GelColor Summer Make The Rules Summer 2023 Collection.
Iridescent Daisies
Iridescent, glazed-donut finishes remain popular for summer 2023, making this demure daisy nail design an obvious choice. Nail artist Phoebe Cascarina used Cirque Colors Nail Polish ($15) in the shade Soleil as the base and created the flowers with Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in shades Paper Snow and Banana Split.
Patriotic Daisies
Summer is pretty much synonymous with red, white, and blue colorways, thanks to Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations. To embrace the classic color combo, consider copying this daisy nail design by nail artist Hailey Lloyd. The exact shade of red she used is the Luxapolish Gel Polish ($17) in the shade Mai Tai.
Groovy Green
Neon is never not a good idea in summer, so if you're looking to rock an exceptionally bright daisy nail design, let this lemon-lime look be your muse. To recreate the look, you'll need Cirque Colors Nail Polish ($13) in the shades Wake and Bake (which is still available in the Dank Duo Set, $29), Carpe Diem, and Chiffon.
Neutral Daisies
If you prefer neutral nail looks—or if you're looking for the prettiest bridal mani—this silver-accented white daisy nail design will stop you in your tracks. The mani features OPI fave, Bubble Bath ($12), topped off with Lights Lacquer Nail Polish in the shades Paper Snow and Sugar Baby.
Dainty Daisies
Of course, there's always the option to ditch white daisies altogether. Just look how pretty a bunch of colorful blooms can look paired with a couple French tip accents.
Mismatched Daisy Nails
Another way to rock the daisy nail art trend is by incorporating it into your next mismatched mani. This example shows how well a classic white and yellow daisy pairs with retro-inspired hues. The exact colors used are Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in shades Frenchy, Bedtime Bear, Funshine Bear, Friend Bear, and Earth Angel.
Summer Florals
Love the idea of a mix-n-match mani featuring daisies? Check out this sunny summer sitch featuring Lights Lacquer Polish ($11) in the shades Blue Moon, Strawberry Frosting, Who Loves Orange Soda?, Paper Snow, and Adaline, plus Essie Nail Lacquer ($10) in the shades All Fun & Games and Win Me Over.