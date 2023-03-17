6 "Daisy Jones & The Six" Outfits We're Definitely Wearing This Spring

If you've watched Daisy Jones & the Six then you're probably going through a strong '70s phase. The series, based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins-Reid, follows a band through the trials and tribulations of being rock stars during the decade, and the fashion has become just as important as the music. The cast's wardrobe has already garnered so much buzz that there's now an Amazon Storefront dedicated to the series and a collab with Free People.

To really embrace the show's style, we've rounded up six of our favorite looks from Daisy Jones & the Six so you can recreate them yourself.

Flowy Blouse and Denim

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Even if you’ve just started the series, it’s clear that Daisy’s uniform consists of denim, cowboy boots, and a flowy top of some sort. Throughout the series, Daisy is seen wearing silver concho belts on multiple occasions, so investing in one of your own is crucial in copying this outfit. As for other accessories, Daisy adds yellow aviators and hoop earrings to this laidback look that reads effortlessly cool.

Bell-Bottoms Forever

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Throughout the series, Daisy’s style gets grungier and more undone, but toward the beginning, we see her in more conventional '70s outfits like bell-bottom corduroy pants and loose-fitting blouses. Daisy isn’t one for a flashy handbag, so if you want to recreate this look, try a classic leather saddle bag or, better yet, go thrifting for a well-loved crossbody.

Relaxed and Retro

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Daisy and Karen may be in the same band, but their style could not be more different. Karen sticks to moodier shades when it comes to clothing. You’ll often see her in maroons, browns, and blacks with more androgynous pieces with a bit of an edge.

Swim and Shacket

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

While hitting the waves with a fellow bandmate, Karen gave us a look worthy of our summer 2023 vision boards. Instead of a free-flowing bathing suit coverup, she paired her retro cutout suit with an army green button-down and dark denim shorts.

On the Fringe

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

We haven’t gotten as many Simone fashion moments as we would like so far, but hopefully there are more to come as the show progresses. To capture Simone’s look, it’s all about the fringe. In an early episode, she performs at a club wearing a suede fringe vest and a mini skirt. The singer also sports plenty of statement accessories with her looks.

The '70s Coat

Lacey Terrell / Prime Video

Camila radiates cool girl energy, so of course, she has a cool girl wardrobe to match. Moving from Pittsburg to LA, her style starts off more low-key with flowy floral dresses, but as she comes into her own she begins to wear more statement pieces, such as this suede and fur coat paired with oversized sunglasses. Her husband may be a rockstar, but let's be honest, it's her looks that steal the show.