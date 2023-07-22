10 Cute, Dainty Tattoo Ideas for the Modern Minimalist

From Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez to Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz, it seems like all of our favorite celebrities are obsessed with dainty little tattoos. And for good reason: They might not make much of a statement in isolation, but they add a beautiful finishing touch to—and work with—any outfit. Think of them as jewelry for your skin. (Of course, they look fabulous with your actual jewelry, too.)

Whether you're looking for tiny florals, linework, script, or something else entirely, there's a small tattoo out there we just know you'll adore. Keep reading for 10 dainty and cute tattoos to add to your mood board.