Let’s face it: At one point or another, you’re bound to experience hair thinning or loss. Whether you’re going through a stressful time or have haywire hormones to blame, hair shedding can be an inevitable (albeit annoying) side effect. No matter what your hair goals look like—improving density, reducing signs of shedding, or promoting overall thicker hair—a trusty hair growth serum can make all the difference—trust me.

Nicole Kidman-approved vegan hair brand Vegamour has gathered quite the following with its GRO Hair Serum, a hair growth serum proven to show what shoppers call “amazing results.” And, luckily for you, the cult-favorite brand is having a site-wide Cyber Week Sale. From now until December 4, you can shop the miracle hair growth serum—along with the rest of the site—for 25 percent off (and receive a free gift).

So how does it work? The plant-based serum uses a combination of clinically-tested, vegan phyto-actives that work together to support a healthy scalp, which lays the groundwork for hair growth. Featuring ingredients like mung bean, a naturally occurring vegan phyto-active that fortifies each hair follicle, and curcumin, which is derived from turmeric root and can help support scalp health, this formula works overtime to address hair loss and shedding at the source. All you have to do is remember to apply it directly to the scalp each day. Pro tip: Massage the serum into the scalp for better absorption and an indulgent moment of self-care. Try it for yourself by using code 25CYBER.

Vegamour

SHOP: Now $36 with code 25CYBER (originally $48); vegamour.com.

The magic of Vegamour doesn’t stop at the scalp, though. Be sure to shop some of our favorites from the brand, including a lash growth serum, a brow growth serum, and a thickening shampoo and conditioner.

Vegamour

Now $82 (originally $144)

We don’t know about you, but we’re always in the market for thicker lashes and brows. Both volumizing serums in this kit are formulas powered by natural actives (like mung bean and red clover) to stimulate the increase in hair fullness and density.



Vegamour

Now $51 (originally $78)



This age-defying hair serum works to reduce the look of grays and promote new hair growth—what more could you ask for? It’s ideal for someone with a decent amount of gray hair looking to renew their hair color and add life to graying strands. The best part: It works on all hair types and textures and doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue.



Vegamour



Now $56 (originally $96)

Improve the health of your hair by switching your normal shampoo and conditioner for Vegamour’s color-safe formulas that promote visibly thicker, fuller, stronger hair.

UP NEXT: Byrdie Readers Buy These Products in Bulk—And They’re Still On Cyber Week Sale

