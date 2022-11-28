The Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale is Filled With Discounts—These Are the 30 Best

Though there have been plenty of phenomenal sales happening all weekend long, Cyber Monday is an online shopper’s Super Bowl. With so many great brands to choose from, sifting through page after page on Nordstrom’s site can feel a little daunting. Luckily for you, we scoured the site and rounded up the best clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty deals from Byrdie’s favorite brands, including Augustinus Bader, Skims, Spanx, Uggs, and more.
To narrow it down, we looked at Nordstrom's huge selection of deals—more than 50,000 of them—to give you the ultimate shopping guide so you don’t miss out on the best markdowns from some of the most popular brands. Though there’s plenty to choose from, our favorite finds include the Skims robe (which you can snag for under $50), must-have Dolce Vita booties, a travel-friendly Longchamp tote, and a pair of deeply discounted AG Jeans.
Find the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products on sale now at Nordstrom.
The Best Clothing Deals
Shop luxe wardrobe staples like a Kim Kardashian-approved robe, designer jeans, and a mini-skirt perfect for the holiday season (psst! it’s 70% off) while they’re still marked down and in stock.
- Skims Sleep Knit Robe $44 (originally $78)
- Free People We the Free Fuji Off the Shoulder Thermal Top $51 (originally $68)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $78 (originally $98)
- Frame Le Mid Rise V-Neck Tee $62 (originally $88)
- Madewell Loretto Funnel Neck Sweater $59 (originally $98)
- Good American Good Straight Coated Jeans $125 (originally $179)
- Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $49 (originally $65)
- AG Alexxis High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $151 (originally $215)
- BlankNYC Zip Suede Miniskirt $29 (originally $98)
The Best Shoe Deals
As the weather gets colder, super warm slippers, chunky boots, and waterproof (aka snow-proof) booties—like the Caster H20 Block Heel Bootie from Dolce Vita, which are 38% off—should be high on your shopping list.
- Ugg Cozy Slipper $70 (originally $100)
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal $50 (originally $100)
- Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Boot $150 (originally $200)
- Nike Waffle One SE Sneaker $53 (originally $115)
- Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot $118 (originally $170)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Sneaker $60 (originally $80)
- Dolce Vita Caster H20 Waterproof Block Heel Bootie $99 (originally $160)
- Tory Burch Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot $321 (originally $458)
The Best Beauty Deals
Splurge on cult-favorite beauty products like Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer, a face-snatching NuFace starter kit, and a pair of precision tweezers from Anastasia Beverly Hills that wowed our editors and testers alike.
- Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance $64 (originally $76)
- Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream $27 (originally $55)
- Dermaflash Luxe Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning & Peach Fuzz Removal Set $139 (originally $199)
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer $131 (originally $175)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers $20 (originally $28)
- Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick $20 (originally $39)
- NuFace Mini Starter Kit $184 (originally $245)
The Best Accessories Deals
Nordstrom’s sale also features some fantastic cold-weather accessories to gift yourself or someone you love. Take it from us, you won’t find snugglier scarves or beanies anywhere else.
- Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote $139 (originally $195)
- Ray Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses $114 (originally $163)
- By Far Baby Amber Hologram Leather Shoulder Bag $395 (originally $564)
- Rag & Bone Addison Recycled Wool Scarf $126 (originally $180)
- AllSaints Teddy Cuffed Beanie $41 (originally $59)
- Khaite Kai Cashmere Fingerless Gloves $288 (originally $480)
