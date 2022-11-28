The Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale is Filled With Discounts—These Are the 30 Best

Though there have been plenty of phenomenal sales happening all weekend long, Cyber Monday is an online shopper’s Super Bowl. With so many great brands to choose from, sifting through page after page on Nordstrom’s site can feel a little daunting. Luckily for you, we scoured the site and rounded up the best clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty deals from Byrdie’s favorite brands, including Augustinus Bader, Skims, Spanx, Uggs, and more.

To narrow it down, we looked at Nordstrom's huge selection of deals—more than 50,000 of them—to give you the ultimate shopping guide so you don’t miss out on the best markdowns from some of the most popular brands. Though there’s plenty to choose from, our favorite finds include the Skims robe (which you can snag for under $50), must-have Dolce Vita booties, a travel-friendly Longchamp tote, and a pair of deeply discounted AG Jeans.

Find the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products on sale now at Nordstrom.

The Best Clothing Deals

Shop luxe wardrobe staples like a Kim Kardashian-approved robe, designer jeans, and a mini-skirt perfect for the holiday season (psst! it’s 70% off) while they’re still marked down and in stock.

The Best Shoe Deals

As the weather gets colder, super warm slippers, chunky boots, and waterproof (aka snow-proof) booties—like the Caster H20 Block Heel Bootie from Dolce Vita, which are 38% off—should be high on your shopping list.

The Best Beauty Deals

Splurge on cult-favorite beauty products like Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer, a face-snatching NuFace starter kit, and a pair of precision tweezers from Anastasia Beverly Hills that wowed our editors and testers alike.

The Best Accessories Deals

Nordstrom’s sale also features some fantastic cold-weather accessories to gift yourself or someone you love. Take it from us, you won’t find snugglier scarves or beanies anywhere else.

