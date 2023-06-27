12 Cuticle-Highlighting Manicure Ideas That Add Extra Pizzazz to Your Nail Beds

Manicure with neutral base and chain rim detail with hanging end

@iramshelton

The world of nail art is booming with creativity these days, from manicures inspired by trending eras and summery treats to countless ways to switch up your French tip. There's never been a better time to deck out your nails as another fashion accessory, and looks that highlight the cuticle are an underused but highly impactful way to do this. Whether you go for color emphasis, a touch of bling, or a minimalist or negative space design, showing off your healthy, well-cared-for nail beds is sure to make a statement. Ahead, see 12 cuticle highlight ideas that put a fun twist on current trends and mani mainstays.

01 of 12

Painted Protection

Manicure with neutral base and gold and blue evil eye talisman design near cuticle

@iramshelton

Need some extra protection? Adding a decorative element like this evil eye amulet will ward off any negativity and keep you (and your cuticles) in a positive, peaceful space.

02 of 12

Barbiecore Reverse French

As we continue to embrace all things Barbiecore this summer, few manicure ideas are more appealing than Barbie pink. Add some extra pizazz to your cuticle highlight by layering strips of pastel and hot pink for a stylish monochrome take on the trend of the summer.

03 of 12

Dripping in Chains

Manicure with neutral base and chain detail along cuticle with hanging end

@iramshelton

If you love an over-the-top manicure complete with 3D details, adding this chain embellishment to highlight your cuticles will have an immediate hold on you. Little ornaments like this give your nails a visual upgrade with a textural flair, plus the cuticle border placement shows off a stunning, glossy mani.

04 of 12

Gilded Age

Manicure with translucent neutral base and rustic gold border

@iramshelton

Use gold foil to create a continuous outline of your nail for a regal, embossed presentation. If you love the idea of coquette nails but prefer a more subtle take, this is a standout style to try.

05 of 12

Half-Moon Spritz Nails

Negative space manicures are one of the best ways to create an intriguing nail design using only one polish color, and this tangerine one is destined to match your Aperol spritz. A French tip and a negative space half-moon echo each other while highlighting your cuticles.

06 of 12

Softly Speckled

White glazed manicure with soft speckling, marbling, and solid white and speckled cuticle details

@phoebesummernails

These soft yet eclectic nails mix marbling with Dalmatian-like speckles to offer a cohesive, varied design. Each nail has its own appeal, and a couple feature cuticle-highlighting designs for a fresh and fun look.

07 of 12

Chrome Cuticles

Chrome nails are all the rage right now, and taking them into negative space territory is the perfect summer revamp. If silver is your metal of choice, try this twist on the double French and complete the look with some statement rings.

08 of 12

Cuticle Blood Drip

Manicure with translucent neutral base and blood tip cuticle accents

@brushedbyb_

You've probably seen a blood drip French before, and one of the easiest ways to switch this look up is to flip it to your cuticles. Nail artist Brittney Ellen created the drips with a dotting tool, so it's pretty easy to DIY.

09 of 12

Diamond Reverse French

Manicure with clear base and silver glitter cuticle rim

@betina_goldstein

Take your reverse French manicure to the next level by swapping classic white for a healthy dose of silver glitter. The clean, polished look highlights your cuticles while simultaneously leaning into radiant, sparkly energy.

10 of 12

Negative Space Half-Moons

Almond-shaped manicure with dark gray polish and negative space cuticle half-moons

@lolo.nailedit

This negative space manicure highlights the cuticles by contrasting a smoky base color with an empty half-moon. A major perk of this design is since there's intentional space, it grows out easily so you can go a bit longer before your next manicure.

11 of 12

Terracotta Luxe

Manicure with terracotta dots near tip and gold glitter cuticle rim design

@betina_goldstein

Need a mani for the dog days of summer? Pair a burnt sienna graphic dot design with a gilded cuticle highlight for a moment that feels like a hot desert meets lush paradise.

12 of 12

Pop Art Moment

Periwinkle pop art manicure with black border and light and shadow details

@lolo.nailedit

Pop art nails are a bold choice, with their heavily outlined, shadowed design highlighting your cuticles, tips, and the overall fun of surrealism. This periwinkle base is refreshing for summer, but you can customize it to any shade your heart desires.

