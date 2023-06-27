12 Cuticle-Highlighting Manicure Ideas That Add Extra Pizzazz to Your Nail Beds

The world of nail art is booming with creativity these days, from manicures inspired by trending eras and summery treats to countless ways to switch up your French tip. There's never been a better time to deck out your nails as another fashion accessory, and looks that highlight the cuticle are an underused but highly impactful way to do this. Whether you go for color emphasis, a touch of bling, or a minimalist or negative space design, showing off your healthy, well-cared-for nail beds is sure to make a statement. Ahead, see 12 cuticle highlight ideas that put a fun twist on current trends and mani mainstays.