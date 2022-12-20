At-Home Cuticle Care Is So Much Easier Than You Think—Here's What You Can Do

If you're anything like us, you probably don't think much about your cuticles unless you're being asked at the nail salon whether or not you want them cut. (Spoiler alert: You should say no—more on why in a moment.) But your cuticles actually serve a very important function and play an integral role in the health of your nails. "The cuticle is the nail's protective seal. It's like the grout in between the tiles in your shower, keeping water, moisture, and microorganisms out of the nail unit," says board-certified dermatologist Dana Stern, MD.

Meet the Expert Dana Stern, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, specializing in nail health.

Tina Wang is a nail expert and the owner of Lunula Salon in Brooklyn, New York.



When the cuticle is removed (as in cut) or compromised, all of these things can get into the nail, causing problems ranging from chronic redness and swelling of the skin behind the cuticle to irregular nail growth, she adds. And while the cosmetic aspect is less important, it still bears mentioning that dry, ragged cuticles simply don't look good and can detract from even the most perfectly polished manicure.

What Is the Nail Cuticle? The cuticle is the thin layer of dead skin that wraps around the base of the nail, protecting the nail bed from bacteria and other harmful elements that can negatively affect the nail matrix, says nail expert Tina Wang.

Fortunately, cuticle care at home doesn't have to be hard or complicated. Keep reading for six expert-approved tips and tricks for giving your cuticles the TLC they deserve.