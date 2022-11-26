19 Stylish Weed-Adjacent Items We Love, From Brands Love

America is undergoing a bit of a green tide. More than two-thirds of states now say that marijuana is legal either recreationally or medically, and President Biden has taken steps toward decriminalizing possession nationwide. It seems like Wall Street has also gotten on board, with more and more billionaires and corporations realizing that there’s money to be made in the marijuana business.

While all that could mean we’re well on our way toward boring old McMarijuana, we’re not there yet. There are still tons of cool small business owners working in the weed space, making products like pipes, one-hitters, CBD lotions, and even weedy wearables. That’s why we put together our guide to the crème de la pot, as it were: Here’s our list of 19 weed-adjacent items we love.

Smokies Toke Couture Pearl Cannabis Hair Comb $30.00 Shop

Everyone loves getting dressed up once in a while, whether it’s for a Friday dinner at the in-laws or a New Year’s night out. Add some weedy flair to any look with this pearly cannabis hair comb from Smokies. It’s the kind of thing that those not in the know might look at and simply admire, so Grandma will be none the wiser.

Mary and Main Mary and Main Flower Unisex Hoodie $65.00 Shop

At just about 30 years old, Maryland’s Hope Wiseman has become the youngest Black woman to own a marijuana dispensary in the U.S. Her spot, Mary and Main, keeps Prince George’s County, Maryland supplied with medical cannabis, additionally providing a lot of guidance along the way to those looking to dip their toe into the green waters. That’s why we love this Mary And Main flower hoodie, which gives you a way to support the store’s righteous cause even if you’re not in the Old Line State. The super-soft hoodie comes in seven colors and a variety of sizes, too, so you can buy one for every day of the weedy week.

Houseplant Gloopy Ashtray by Seth $285.00 Shop

Have you ever dreamt of owning an abstract ashtray designed by Seth Rogen? Well, here is your chance. Talk about a conversation piece.

Hollingsworth Hemp Self Care Hemp CBD Box $80.00 Shop

Boring old lotion gift baskets from the mall are tired. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for someone’s birthday or Mother’s or Father’s Day, why not shop small and get creative instead? Hollingsworth Hemp operates out of Seattle, where the Black-owned company specializes in CBD-infused lotions, candles, and bath salts. Their self-care box comes packed with lavender, bergamot, or grapefruit + rosemary bath salts, a moisturizing lemongrass CBD lotion, and a candle in the scent of your choice, including Orange Citrus, Seattle Hometown, or Black Girl Magic.

Budwell Buddy Customized $35.00 Shop

If you’re into the classics, grab a Buddy one-hitter, which is made of anodized aluminum and holds three to five puffs. It’s easy to conceal and clean, too. Best of all: You can actually customize the text on the side of your Buddy, meaning you can throw on a monogram, a joke, or even one of Buddy’s pre-determined quips, like “Abort the Supreme Court” or “High There.”

Canna Style French Rose Pink Rolling Papers $3.00 Shop

Upgrade your joint game with a package of French Rose pink rolling papers. With 40 leaves in a booklet, they’re a steal at just $3, especially when you consider they’re slow-burning, flavorless, made with food-safe dyes, and the whole package is biodegradable.

Dad Grass Dad Grass x Mark McNairy Bucket Hat $40.00 Shop

Dad Grass is full of great merch (in addition to their flower, gummies, and tinctures), including this classic bucket hat, which even includes a spot for your...um, "golf tee." Their summery collab with Free & Easy is also worth checking out.



Broccoli Broccoli X Katherine Plumb Blanket $159.00 Shop

If you’re the type of stoner who likes to spend evenings at home curled up watching movies while enjoying some good herb, why not up your cozy game with this adorable blanket from Broccoli and Katherine Plumb? The 100% cotton wrap is machine washable and entirely reversible in addition to being totally trippy.

House of Puff Sullivan Set $46.00 Shop

Still using the same old piece you’ve had since college? Level up with this Sullivan Set from House Of Puff. This coordinating cigarette holder and tamper/stirrer is made of hand-blown borosilicate glass and comes in marigold, cornflower blue, lavender, orchid pink, or light green. It’s delicate, trendy, and oh so sophisticated.

Tsubota Pearl Aluminum Wave Lighter $39.00 Shop

Looking for a gift for someone, but not sure what to buy? Consider a nice lighter. Everyone can use one, whether it’s for a candle or a pipe, and it’s the kind of thoughtful item that no one buys for themselves but everyone would really appreciate. We love Tsubota Pearl’s wavy aluminum lighter, which is made in Japan and is easy to fill with a readily-available Zippo lighter.

Canna Luxe Co. Gold Blunt Ring Holder $25.00 Shop

All gold and classy, this rose-shaped blunt holder can help any smoker have a hands-free experience. There’s an adjustable clip so you can snag whatever size joint, and the little circle at the end means you could even put it on a chain for maximum portability.

Pipe Dreams Ceramic Cloud Grinder $55.00 Shop

Everyone deserves a cute grinder. This little cloud grinder has three chambers to catch kief, so you’ll get the best grind possible—and you’ll look good doing it. When you're not grinding away, show off this pretty piece on your coffee table.

Canna Style Lava Lamp Bong $89.00 Shop

Feel your Brady fantasy with this green glass lava lamp bong. With cute rainbow 3-D hearts “floating” inside, this bong is both adorable and functional. It’s just about 9-inches tall, so it’s not enormous, and there’s a built-in percolator to help filter your smoke. If you’re not a bong person, it’s also available as a rig so pick your proverbial poison.

My Bud Vase Lotus $222.00 Shop

Could your home use a touch of class? Pick up a bong from My Bud Vase, which makes products that are so lovely that, with a few artificial flowers, unknowing visitors would never suspect the presence of paraphernalia. You can go as basic or as fancy as you want, and you can pick a Bud Vase to match your style or home aesthetic. These bongs are picture perfect.

Sackville Weed Out The Bad Vibes Hoodie $90.00 Shop

Everyone needs a good repertoire of sweatshirts in their wardrobe. Add this "Weed Out the Bad Vibes" hoodie to your closet for something chic, comfortable, and subtle. Even better, 10% of profits go toward the SeekHer Foundation, which advocates and supports women's mental health.

Superette Bathrobe $90.00 Shop

Nothing beats a good robe. Superette's terry cloth robe is perfect for lounging around all year long, and comes complete with the brand's kitschy flower embroidered on the front.

Allume Botanique Reversible Robe $72.00 Shop

If you're looking for something a little more luxe, then look to this satin robe for the swankiest of stoners. Allume’s Botanique reversible robe comes in sizes up to 4X. While one side of the robe is a nice solid warm green, the other features a weedy kaleidoscope print, meaning wearers can choose just how much they want to advertise their pot preferences.

Edie Parker Heart One-Hitter Necklace $63.00 Shop

The '90s cord necklace trend is very much back, so why not get one that's useful? Edie Parker's One-Hitter necklace is the perfect accessory, whether you have some flower on you or not.

Rompotodo Ghost Ceramic Pipe $40.00 Shop

Halloween might be over, but ghosts are always around—at least if you believe in them. Make your smoking experience a little spookier with Rompotodo’s ghost-shaped ceramic pipe, which is hand-cast and made to order. You can even pick the face you like the best (we like the classic-looking spookster), but if you’re looking for something a little more ASCII-friendly, Rompotodo’s got you covered.

