Curve Bangs Are the Key to Growing Out Your Bangs Gracefully

Few haircuts in history are as famous as “The Rachel,” which is why it’s been morphing ever since it took over salons in the '90s. And when it comes to bang trends, curtain bangs can’t be beat. Now imagine if those two major looks had a baby, and you have curve bangs.

“Curve bangs are worn preferably with a middle part with the length sweeping to or a little above the jawline,” explains Louise O’Conner, founder of Louise O’Conner Salon. “They are styled inward to the face to create a C-shape that will highlight the eyes, cheekbones and jawline.” Yes, that means they’re meant to flatter, which explains their exploding popularity. Ahead, we break down the budding trend.

The Trend

Bang styles are constantly evolving, which is how curve bangs came to be. “The veil and baby straight bangs have been very popular for last four years or so,” says Fabian Lliguin, New York-based stylist and Rahua founder. He says that as people started to experiment with bangs, the trends began to get softer and focus on framing the face, with curve bangs being the perfect example.

To make the look user-friendly, curve bangs are true to their moniker. “It is like the name implies—shorter and rounded at center and curving and elongated to both sides, framing the face and complementing the cheekbones,” Lliguin says. “Thus, enhancing the features with the chunks of hair moving along the cheeks, these textured pieces around the face and cheeks give a person a whimsical look that could be defined from every angle as just beautiful.”

J Lo Beauty

The Benefits of Curve Bangs

Bangs have been trending the last few years at different lengths, according to O’Conner. “It is not surprising they are the new hot look and curve banges are a crossover from curtain bangs,” she says. “Seasonally, they are on point and easy to style for summer. Curve bangs are very flattering, sexy and versatile. When you wear your hair down, they give movement and shape around the face. When wearing a bun, updo or a ponytail, curve bangs provide a softer textured look with more interest and flare.”

Who Can Wear Curve Bangs

A major plus, the look is universally flattering. “Curve bangs are suited to almost all face shapes,” O’Conner says. “Because of the curve, the C-shape accentuates the most important features, including the eyes, cheekbones and jawline to give an uplifting illusion. Also, curve bangs should be textured to soften them and a little piece-y.”

How To Find The Best Curve Bangs For You

“[Tell your stylist] that you want curve bangs that accentuate your bone structure and enhance your cheekbones and for the bangs to be thick enough for the style to stay shaped all day long,” Lliguin advises.

As with practically any hairstyle, a photo is worth a thousand words, so bring a few examples of how you’d like your curve bangs to look. “It’s important that your stylist knows your inspiration, what you are looking for and what your dry hair length is around the jawline,” O’Conner says. “The C-shape is important when it comes to softening, texturizing or layering so the hair moves to suit your hair type. You want this style to be effortless.”

How To Style Curve Bangs

For styling curve bangs and framing the face, apply Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Gel ($32) and apply Rahua Enchanted Island Salt Spray ($34), Lliguin suggests. “Using a round brush, a 1.5-inch barrel for the bangs area and a much bigger round brush for the side fringes—three- or four-inch barrel depending on the length of the fringes—this will help define the pieces around the cheekbones,” he says. For styling cascading waves, push the hair back for a romantic look. Spray with Rahua Defining Hair Spray ($37) for a long lasting look that can be retouched during the day.

O’Conner recommends styling curve bangs by first parting hair in the middle and then blow drying inward to the face using a large round brush. “I use a small amount of heat protectant to keep hair strong and shiny,” she says. “As I am blow drying, I use Phyto Paris Phytovolume Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray ($30) at the roots for light hold. I don’t like hair to feel weighed down and want texture and movement. Once I have finished one side, I tuck the hair behind the ear and use it as a setting tool (why not use a God given prop). I also use a no-crease clip at the corner of the forehead to help give the desired C-shape.”