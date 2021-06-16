I’m sure we’ve all heard the phrase "less is more." When it comes to applying hair products to my natural hair, I once believed that not only did this phrase no longer apply, but if anything, more was certainly the merrier.

For me, styling my 4B/4C curly coils has always meant mixing my favorite curl creams, gels, and serums until I find the right combination to give me the defined look I desire. With my hair being a mixture of texture types, sometimes the perfect cocktail comes from using more of one product than another, and it also means that certain portions of my hair need more product, moisture, and hydration than others.

But recently, when I visited my professional stylist for my routine curl maintenance appointment, my stylist noticed that my scalp appeared drier in certain parts, and after cleansing my hair the first time around, she realized that there was product buildup in my hair. When she asked me how much product I’d been using prior, I had no choice other than to tell her that I’ve basically been scooping chunks of Eco styling gel and DevaCurl's Super Stretch with my hands and applying generous amounts of product to my curls. This then led me to ask the question: how much product is too much product and how has using too much affected my curls?

We chatted with Devachan stylist, colorist, and curl aficionado Nicolle Lemonds, to explain the ins and outs of product usage and give us a professional look into how much product is just enough for natural hair. Keep reading for her expert advice on how much product is too much, the proper amount you should be using, and how to reset if you accidentally go overboard.

Meet the Expert Nicolle Lemonds is a curl and color specialist with over 10 years of experience. She is currently a professional stylist at Devachan in SoHo, New York City.

Signs You've Used Too Much Product

If and when you’ve used too much product on your natural hair, there’s some visible signs that will tip you off. Whether you apply your product in the shower or not, one of the first signs that can tell you if you’ve used too much is crunchy or stiff curls once they’ve dried. According to Lemonds, you may see crunchy or dry curls due to “product buildup in your hair from constant overuse, which can also cause dullness and decrease your natural shine.” If your hair seems drier than normal or lacking its usual luster, you may want to try reducing the amount of product you’re using on your hair.

On the flip side, Lemonds explains that some of the signs that you’re using too much product may also mimic signs of not using enough product, but you should usually be able to tell. Some signs that you’re not using enough product are frizz, lack of definition, and dryness. Overuse of products is known to weigh down curls opposed to leaving them frizzy and undefined; the latter is a likely sign that you haven’t used too much product, but simply not enough.

The Correct Amount of Product for Your Hair

Surely, there’s a desirable amount of product to use on your curls. Some products, if not most, come with instructions to use a dime-sized amount of product or more depending on the texture and length of your hair. “It definitely depends on the desired results and texture of your hair," Lemonds explains. "If you have fine curls, you will need a very lightweight product so you won’t overload your curls and weigh your hair down. Thicker and tighter curl patterns will need more product if you desire length and definition. If you want more volume and height, with thicker hair you will need to use less product as well."

When figuring out how much product to use on your hair, make note of the length and thickness of your hair, then use your judgment to decide how much product you’ll need. Lighter hold gels like spray gels or DevaCurl's Light Defining Gel work great for looser patterns. If you’re looking for a tighter hold, try using a thick curl cream like Pattern Beauty's Styling Cream. “Spray gels, which tend to be lighter than your typical gel, are great to minimize product usage. [Use] this or spritz, mists, creams, mousses, and spray leave-ins.,” adds Lemonds.

How to Rejuvenate Your Curls After Using Too Much Product

Noticing the signs early can help, but in the event that they go overlooked, it’s good to know what can happen to your natural hair after consistent overuse of curl products. “Using too much product and improper methods of rinsing can lead to product buildup and lackluster curls," Lemonds explains. "Product buildup creates a film on the hair and prevents moisture and even water from getting into your hair follicles. Curls need water and moisture to remain soft and bouncy. The most obvious signs are dullness and a sticky feel."

If you feel like you’ve used too much product in your styling routine and can’t get the extra product out of your hair by using a spray bottle or light scrunching with a towel, Lemonds suggests rinsing your hair and starting over. If there is excessive buildup, then you’ll need to use a clarifying shampoo to remove it.