23 Celeb-Approved Curly Hairstyles for Men

While curly hair may require more maintenance and care than most other hair textures, that toll comes with a high payoff: Curly-haired guys have a bevy of styling options thanks to all of that density, texture, and volume.

A simple product can transform curls to waves, or accentuate your curls while offering control and direction. (The same can be said for applying less product, too.) A new fade or part can also breathe life into a curly 'do, and a chopping-off can give you some seriously lush short hair, thanks to that natural texture and fullness.

Below, some of the best curly hairstyles you can use as inspiration (if you have the texture for it). For styling and upkeep tips, we tapped London-based barbers Julius Caesar and Miguel Gutierrez, co-creators of STMNT Grooming Goods.