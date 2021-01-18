If You're Extremely Active With Textured Hair, These 9 Products Are Absolutely Essential

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
If you also live an active lifestyle, you know it's hard on your hair. Textured hair can experience higher levels of moisture loss during a workout, so those with curls need to give their strands extra TLC after breaking a sweat.
While products like dry shampoo may work for other hair types, you generally want to avoid products that could further dry your curls out. The challenging dance of when to wash and condition versus opting for a co-wash also adds to the confusion post-workout. Luckily, there are haircare brands, many of them Black-owned, poised and ready to cater to the needs of active, textured hair folks. Ahead, find nine products that will help cultivate a haircare routine that works seamlessly with your fitness routine. Keep scrolling for our top picks.
Sunday II Sunday makes products with womxn, and the preservation of their luscious locks, in mind. The brand’s Root Refresh rinse contains ingredients like apple cider vinegar and micellar water. That’s right; micellar water is not just beneficial for your skin. The lightweight formula refreshes your hair and scalp without over-drying. Think of it as dry shampoo’s enviable cousin.
Regularly scheduled gym sessions are amazing for the soul but hard on the scalp, and this product solves that problem without costing you a fortune. Watermelon extract and avocado oil work to replenish moisture and act as a barrier between sweat and your scalp. And the exquisite aroma of blood orange will keep you coming back for more.
Yes, you should be exfoliating your scalp. It can lead to healthier hair, and honestly, anyone who claims they don’t want that is just playing themselves. This dynamic scrub from luxe brand Oribe provides polish while removing dirt, oil, and buildup. It uses a blend of fruit extracts to cleanse and purify any leftover residue from that spin class. It’s especially effective for curls that can look weighed down if sweat or product buildup aren’t properly removed.
Taliah Waajid is a textured hair wizard, plain and simple. She has been at the core of the natural hair movement for years, and it shows. One of her star products is this Creamy Curly Co-Wash, your new all-natural go-to product for in-between wash days. This is a great styling cream to use when creating styles like twists and locks. It is infused with coconut and aloe vera to gently cleanse while shea butter immerses strands in serious hydration.
For tighter curl patterns, MopTop’s Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner is another great option. Made with aloe juice, this conditioner helps make your post-gym hair smoother and more manageable. It works best for hair especially dry hair, as it contains ingredients like olive oil, honey, and shea butter.
If you’ve noticed your curls looking dull after high-intensity activity, Bumble and Bumble definitely has you covered. Without proper treatment and preservation, curls can become flat or lifeless over time—which is exactly what we don’t want, especially when active. This aptly-sized curl reactivating mist works wonders before and after a workout. It revives and refreshes textured tresses using a divine blend of avocado, coconut, and jojoba oil.
Ouai's Air Dry Foam knows how to work with a hectic schedule. If it’s not already one of your gym bag staples, change that ASAP. It contains good-for-you ingredients like kale and artichoke leaf extract, which gives your hair a boost in the texture department. Altogether, the foam repairs damage and creates a silky moisture barrier between your hair and sweat.
Bread Beauty Supply is changing the way people with textured hair approach wash day. Even if you don’t live a super active lifestyle, we still think their products are 100% essential. Their hair-wash is formulated with a sensitive approach that provides you with ultra-clean curls without overdrying or tangling them up. It’s a relief to know you can hit the gym often and still use your favorite hair cleanse.
There’s a very good reason Ouiadad positions itself as a curl expert. The brand's extreme repair mask is just what you need to do some deep conditioning on rest days. It’s designed to rebuild your hair's protective lipid barrier and improve overall curl elasticity. The best part is that it can be used as a repair mask or as a regular-use conditioner.