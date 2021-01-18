If You're Extremely Active With Textured Hair, These 9 Products Are Absolutely Essential

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you also live an active lifestyle, you know it's hard on your hair. Textured hair can experience higher levels of moisture loss during a workout, so those with curls need to give their strands extra TLC after breaking a sweat.

While products like dry shampoo may work for other hair types, you generally want to avoid products that could further dry your curls out. The challenging dance of when to wash and condition versus opting for a co-wash also adds to the confusion post-workout. Luckily, there are haircare brands, many of them Black-owned, poised and ready to cater to the needs of active, textured hair folks. Ahead, find nine products that will help cultivate a haircare routine that works seamlessly with your fitness routine. Keep scrolling for our top picks.