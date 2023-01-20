Adapting the Curly Girl Method to Wavy Hair Is Easier Than You Think

If you have curly hair, chances are you've heard of the Curly Girl Method. And if you haven't: Hi, welcome, you're in the right place.

Author and beauty brand founder Lorraine Massey coined this method in her 2002 book Curly Girl: More Than Just Hair... It's An Attitude, and it's still practiced and celebrated in salons 20 years later. So what exactly is the Curly Girl Method? Simply put, "the Curly Girl Method is a specific way to treat and apply products to curly hair which gives optimal results for this texture," says celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine.

While the Curly Girl Method works wonders on curly hair, we turned to the experts to find out how to modify the process for wavy hair and if there is such a thing as the Wavy Girl Method. Spoiler alert: "Wavy hair is typically less coarse and may require some modifications to [the Curly Girl Method]," says Maine.

Ahead, Maine and curly hair expert Nubia Rëzo share how to take care of wavy hair for your bounciest, healthiest strands yet.