Curl in Sections

David Lopez / Design by Tiana Crispino

Once your hair is primed and secure, it's time to start curling. Before taking the iron straight to the hair, "make sure to turn your iron down below 320 degrees (or follow the manufacturer’s heat guide)," Lopez warns. Going above the recommended temperature could melt and ruin your synthetic hair. Every synthetic hair type is different, so be sure to take note before you get started.

"Using a 1.25" curling iron, curl each section starting near the 'roots' and feeding the hair in to get even heat distribution," says Lopez. When sectioning your synthetic hair, try to aim for roughly the same size section as your barrel, so in this case, a little larger than 1" (eyeball this—there's no need for perfection).

When feeding the hair into the iron per Lopez's directions, keep the clamp down and gently tap it out all the way down to your ends to avoid leaving a clamp crease in the hair. If you open up the clamp too much, you may let some of the hair slip through without getting grazed by the heat and, as Lopez notes, feeding the hair through the hot barrel is important to getting that even distribution. If this is a new way of curling to you, practice on yourself and try it out a few times first. You'll want your hair to match the extensions anyway, so take the time to find your comfort with this.