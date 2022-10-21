The Glove is a unique, innovative product that makes wash day a more hands-on experience as you use it for detangling and scalp massage. While it can be tricky to use at first, and you'll want to be careful to avoid breakage, it does leave curls feeling soft, clean, and well-defined.

We put Curl Queen's The Glove to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

For those of us with natural curls, finding the right tools and accessories to prep, style, and maintain them can feel like a never-ending process. It may seem like you're always searching for the next product to upgrade your routine: wide-tooth combs, clips, Denman brushes, heat caps, satin scrunchies—the list goes on.

Scalp care, in particular, has become more popular over the past year, with a wave of new products dedicated to each facet of scalp health. One of the newest scalp care innovations on the market, Curl Queen's "The Glove" ($48), is a unique tool that targets scalp and hair styling simultaneously.

Curl Queen was created by celebrity curl expert and Tresemme global artist Nai'vasha, who's worked with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Serena Williams. Nai'vasha has also played an important role in highlighting natural hair for editorials in Vogue, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, and more. Her eco-luxe haircare brand, which offers a growing range of products and tools, is on a mission to empower everyone with wavy, curly, and coily hair to celebrate and nourish their natural textures.

Curl Queen's first-to-market innovation, The Glove, is a spiky-palmed, completely waterproof scuba fabric tool designed to detangle hair, distribute product, and stimulate the scalp. I was curious to see how the tool helped during a recent wash day, so I gave it a go. Keep reading for my full experience so you can decide whether to try The Glove for yourself.

The Glove by Curl Queen Best for: Wavy, curly, and coily hair textures. Uses: A glove-style hair tool that upgrades your wash day routine by helping with detangling, scalp stimulation, blood circulation, and product application. Price: $48 for one pair About the Brand: Founded by celebrity hairstylist and Tresemme global artist Nai'vasha, Curl Queen is focused on elevating hair care for curly textures. From rich, nourishing formulas to innovative designs, each product and tool in the line brings together Nai'vasha's world-class experience with her desire to make wash day an easy experience.

About My Hair: In need of some scalp TLC

I've been working to improve my haircare routine so my curls can become healthier, longer, and more defined. It's been almost a year since I transitioned from bleached hair to warmer colors to kickstart my hair health process. My stylist told me to lay off mixing too many products at my most recent hair appointment since my scalp was dry, and I left knowing I needed to make scalp health a priority. My wash day usually includes a deep conditioner, hair mask, or an Olaplex treatment, so it's pretty standard for me to deeply massage products into my strands before rinsing and continuing my routine.

The Process: Use the glove to work in products

Desiree Johnson

The Glove is multifunctional: You can use it for detangling, scalp stimulation, or massaging product into your hair, so I chose to put its detangling powers to the test. I started with my usual process of using the Curls 92 Mineral Glow Conditioner ($15), then followed up with the brand's Powerhouse Sea Moss Cleanser ($15). Next, I put on the gloves and used them to comb through my hair. I found it tricky to apply my leave-in conditioner while using the gloves, since I couldn't easily grip the bottle. I had to take off one Glove to squeeze out more product as I made my way through each section.

I found that the tool worked better when I focused on smaller sections, working from the ends up versus when I tried to detangle from root to tip. While I enjoyed the process of massaging my scalp with the Glove, it didn't run seamlessly through my hair while detangling, and it did slightly pull. While it didn't hurt my scalp or hair, I'm not sure if the bristles on the Glove were long enough for my thick hair, so it took several passes to detangle each section. Since applying my leave-in conditioner was a little tricky, I stuck to using my hands for the rest of my wash day.



The Results: Soft, defined curls and a refreshed scalp

Desiree Johnson

My results with The Glove were mostly on par with my regular wash day routine, but I had the added benefit of a squeaky clean scalp and a bit more definition in my curl pattern. I don’t always feel a difference with scalp care, so I was happy that this tool helped me remove product buildup for smooth, rejuvenated roots. While it took extra time and effort to achieve, my curls were ultimately detangled, soft, and voluminous.

Similar Products: You've got options

Felicia Leatherwood Detangling Brush: This brush ($19) is one of the most popular tools for detangling, as it helps to release knots gently and glides through your hair without damaging your strands. While it doesn't provide the same hands-on scalp massage experience as The Glove, it's inexpensive and makes detangling a breeze.

Lovely Hair CurlTamer Brush: If you're looking for an alternative with scalp benefits, this detangling brush ($15) is a good option. Its innovative design features soft plastic bristles with pliability and flexibility to detangle the thickest hair textures. Its large head and short handle make it easy to get up close and rejuvenate your scalp.

