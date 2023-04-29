I Tried the Buzzy Curie Deodorant Stick—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Curie's Deodorant Stick is a much-needed addition to the category, bringing fun and fresh energy to the market. The deodorant is made with ingredients that aim to keep your pits odor-free and moisturized.

We put Curie's Deodorant Stick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I'm an avid Shark Tank watcher and especially love the episodes that feature beauty and wellness brands. Curie, a deodorant and bodycare brand, landed a spot (and a deal) on the series in 2022, and I've been paying attention to the brand ever since the episode aired. Founder Sarah Moret created Curie out of her frustration with the inefficacy of many aluminum-free deodorants on the market. She sought to develop a "natural" yet effective solution and eventually launched the brand's Deodorant Stick in 2018. As someone who has also experienced issues with aluminum-free deodorants and has yet to find a go-to, I was eager to try Curie's Deodorant Stick. Ahead, read my full review.

Curie Deodorant Stick Best for: All skin types Uses: Odor protection Potential allergens: Baking soda Active ingredients: Baking soda, vitamin E, cocoa butter, coconut oil Cruelty-Free?: Yes. Price: $14 About the brand: Curie creates innovative deodorant and bodycare products. Sarah Moret launched the brand in 2018 after growing frustrated with the ineffective aluminum-free deodorants on the market.

About My Skin: Dry and sensitive armpits

My main skin concern is dryness, and my armpits are no exception. Therefore, they can feel pretty rough from time to time. My underarm skin is also a bit sensitive, and some deodorants I've tried have caused irritation, so I've become extra cautious about introducing new ones into my routine.

The Feel: Smooth and creamy

The Deodorant Stick's texture is on par with others I've tried. When I swiped it onto my underarms, it felt incredibly smooth and creamy. I like to apply a generous amount, and I was pleased that it didn't feel cakey or start to crumble (which is something I've experienced with other deodorants).

The Scent: A light, pleasant smell

There are six versions of the Deodorant Stick—unscented, coconut nectar, juniper eucalyptus, orange neroli, grapefruit cassis, and white tea. I got to try the white tea scent, which is light and refreshing. Naturally, the scent's intensity wanes throughout the day.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A moisturizing, sweat-wicking blend

The Deodorant Stick offers a moisturizing, non-greasy, and odor-absorbing formula. It contains a blend of moisturizing oils, including coconut, castor, sunflower, and sage. There's also a blend of nourishing and soothing fruit and flower extracts—like aloe, prickly pear, and elderberry. Vitamin E is also present in the formula, which helps seal in moisture and smooth skin. The Deodorant Stick also contains cocoa butter—a rich moisturizer that helps soothe chapped skin. To round out the blend, baking soda works to absorb sweat and reduce odor.

The Results: Mostly fresh armpits

I'm constantly moving around, so naturally, I tend to sweat a lot, leading to armpit odor. Finding a deodorant that can keep up with me is hard, so I was eager to see if the Deodorant Stick could withstand it all. I've worn it during many scenarios over the last month—like working from home, commuting, moving, etc. On the days I'm engaging in light movement, the Deodorant Stick kept me smelling fresh all day. And while it's not an antiperspirant, my armpits also remained dry. On days I was more active and sweaty, the Deodorant Stick performed decently. My natural body odor often overpowered the deodorant's white tea fragrance within a few hours, and I needed to reapply. However, beyond the odor protection, I also noticed that my armpits felt smoother and softer after using the deodorant daily.

The Value: Worth trying

Curie's Deodorant Stick is $14, and you get two ounces of product for that price. It's priced similarly to competitors on the market. If you're looking for an aluminum-free deodorant, Curie's is worth trying for a few reasons. It's made with a thoughtful blend of ingredients that aim to keep your pits odor-free and moisturized. It's also available in six scents, so you can find a fragrance you love. Plus, the brand is a woman-owned business.

