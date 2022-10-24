How to Play Up—or Conceal—Your Cupid's Bow, According to MUAs

If you’ve ever found yourself falling down a beauty rabbit hole on Instagram, there’s a very good chance you’ve taken note of the mastery influencers and celebrity makeup artists have over cupid’s bows (the apex of the top lip). Whether they or the models they’re working on naturally have a well-defined cupid’s bow or a more subtle upper lip, somehow, some way, their pouts always come out looking flawless.

The good news is that you don’t have to be a pro to put your prettiest pout forward. It all comes down to knowing how to play up (or downplay) your cupid’s bow, depending on your goal. Fortunately for us, celebrity makeup artists Gregory Arlt, Sarah Tanno, Jaleesa Jaikaran, and Tobi Henney agreed to share their top tips for doing just that. Keep reading to learn more.