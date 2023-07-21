7 Chic Cruise-Inspired Outfits for On and Off the Boat

There's no denying the power of a statement look on a summer adventure to make you feel put-together and enhance your swoon-worthy travel photos. If you have an upcoming vacation on the calendar, the best outfits for the occasion always depend on the type of trip and itinerary—and we love the world of sartorial possibility you can play with on a cruise. The ship itself usually features sun decks, pools, restaurants, performance spaces, and more, plus cruises usually make stops for you to explore new locations for the day. If you're headed out on a cruise this summer or fall, you'll want practical essentials (like hoodies for chilly nights, and bathing suits for warm sunny days)—but we're taking it up a notch with a wide range of trend-forward looks that will help you feel like best dressed on the boat throughout your voyage. From lounging by the pool in a sultry one-piece to enjoying dinner and a show in a white sundress, keep scrolling for seven cruise outfits to fit every event on your agenda.

White Hot

After a long day by the pool, there's nothing better than putting on a strapless sundress to show off your sun-kissed shoulders and freckled skin. Pair the look with flats for comfort, and add a pop of color to your white-hot look with statement earrings.

Bathing Beauty

Rather than having to change after brunch, make your favorite one-piece transition seamlessly from breakfast to poolside with one simple closet staple: the maxi skirt. This mesh cover-up from Riot Swim doubles as a skirt and can be styled in a variety of ways, making it the perfect piece to pack for your next vacation.

The Elevated Classic

There's nothing quite like the classic combo of jeans and a white T-shirt. If you're looking to update the look for a cruise-ready moment, opt for a denim maxi skirt styled with a chic white tank. This linen top by Reformation is equal parts romantic and edgy and styles well with sneakers or heels.

Dinner Aboard

All aboard! Enjoy dinner in style in a linen matching set paired with sea-inspired accessories. This metal shell clutch by Simkhai will be the only dinner bag you need to dress up any and every look.

Casual Cruisin'

A comfy onesie is an athleisure essential, and this vivid Alo style is as fashionable as it is functional. Put it on first thing in the morning to give your an early gym session an energy boost, or stroll around the boat in comfortable style in your favorite sneakers.

Summery Set

Whether you're living out your European summer dream or simply channeling a Positano aesthetic, the key is a fun and flirty matching set. We're swooning over this leafy pink pattern: It's giving new generation Malibu Barbie, and we're here for it.

Chilly Sea Breeze

Whether you're sailing the Mediterranean or floating around the Caribbean, if you're walking around the cruise deck, you'll often need an extra layer or two with that cool ocean breeze. Lean into your minimalistic style era by pairing a crisp white sweater with lightweight trousers and neutral accesories.