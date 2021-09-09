Crochet is the Perfect Summer-to-Fall Transition Item

Last summer, while stuck at home, I went through a crochet phase that was so intense, my interest took over targeted ads on my Instagram and my entire explore feed. I dove deep into Etsy, where small, made-to-order creators sell playful sets, and pulled out crochet from the depths of my closet, some passed down from my great-grandmother.

This past month, the flame has reignited. During such a strange season to shop—it’s too hot to wear what you want to wear, and there feels like there's no use shopping for fall yet because it will sit in your closet for months—I have been turning to crochet. One of the only seasonally appropriate knitwear fabrics, it allows me to move on from summer basics while keeping cool, and it’s also possibly one of the only items i can think of that is truly seasonless because of its layering ability and sweater-like qualities—even when it’s a tank top or tube top. Think: A crochet tube top and shorts are perfect for right now, but said tube top layered over a button-down or turtleneck reworks the aesthetic once fall weather arrives.

Ready to get inspiration for all your style needs over this tricky period? Let’s dive right in and explore how to style the most perfect summer-to-fall transition item: crochet.



Crochet Tube Top and Crisp Button-Down

In my personal opinion, layering a tank or tube top over a button down is a really easy way to make such a simple top look special. I love crochet specifically, because you can still see the shirt beneath the open knitting. The ideal shirt for this look has no pockets (a pocket will get in the way and bulge a bit under the tube top), a bit of weight, and a fit with a bit of roominess to it. I like when the shirt flares out a bit under the bottom band of the crochet top, and you can create that silhouette by leaving the bottom buttons undone and just tugging the hem on either side—it's like you have shirt wings.

Crochet Tank and a Mesh Turtleneck

Another layering idea is pairing a crochet tank and mesh turtleneck. Separately, they're sheer and a bit see-through but together, the tops cancel each other out for a more opaque look. I love the tanks from The Series NY so much, and the citrus tank's boxy shape looks so good over a tight, second-skin turtleneck like this mesh one. Paired with your favorite jeans, what once was summery crochet has become fall-appropriate.



Crochet Cardigan and a Tennis Skirt

A pairing with the trendiest skirt of the summer—a tennis skirt—instantly makes a granny-esque cardigan feel more youthful and fun. Tennis skirts don’t have to die when summer ends—I’m going to get a black one that pairs well with opaque black tights (these from Wolford have lasted me years and years). Crochet cardigans are great late-summer-into-fall layering pieces, and you can continue to wear them over turtlenecks come winter. I particularly love the style from Corridor, but a more shrunken vintage style from Etsy works well, too.

Crochet Tank and a Boxy Blazer

I have a difficult time transitioning seasons (catch me in shorts in November), so blazers are key for me when I don’t want to put away my summer tanks. Crochet—because it’s knit—doesn’t look too summery, and while you can wear it out now with shorts to enjoy an Aperol spritz, you can also repurpose it throughout the fall with a blazer. Lilliez is a favorite crochet brand I follow on Instagram, and I really love these checkered tanks. For an effortlessly put-together moment, try a boxy, oversized blazer over a dainty crochet tank and baggy denim shorts or jeans.

Crochet with a Denim Tux

Crochet with denim rings kind of “festival wear” to me, but not how we’re going to style it. With a denim tux and a neutral crochet tank like this one, the outfit is casual but sharp and generally seasonless, depending on choice of shoes. I chose loafers, but heels would be quite a look, too.



Crochet Dress Over Pants

I love the lace dress over pants look I feel like I keep seeing, and I decided it could work just as well with crochet. I personally have a crochet dress I will be doing this with ASAP. The dress should be more relaxed through the legs, and I prefer a pair of straight leg pants. Add a trench coat and you have a really cool fall outfit.

Crochet Swimsuit-as-Bodysuit

If you really have a difficult time with seasonal transition dressing, you could try abstaining from it altogether. I’m kidding, but will still go on to suggest you wear a crochet swimsuit. I love the thought of wearing a one-piece crochet swimsuit like a bodysuit out dancing (or whatever we wind up being allowed to do) all fall, with a fun pair of platforms. The feeling of summer will dance on with you.