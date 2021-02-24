A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Simple French Braid

11 of 11

Finishing Touches

Ashley Rubell/Design by Dion Mills

Since you untangled the hair at the beginning, you might be left with slippery strands which are more prone to falling out of place, especially if you have layers. At this point, I recommend going in with a dry texturizing spray for extra hold.

To loosen things up a bit more, gently pull apart the braid to thicken it up and bring out any face framing pieces for a more romantic, "undone" vibe. Also, if you brought your braid around one shoulder to tie off your ends, swing your braid around to the other side to give it some equilibrium (ensuring one side isn't tighter or looser than the other). If any of your layers are sticking out of your braid, use a Japanese hair pin or matte bobby pin to secretly tuck those ends back into your braid.

Once you've made all those final tweaks to your French braid, you have the option to mist a soft hold hairspray all over to keep things locked in for the long haul.