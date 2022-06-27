8 Modern Ways to Wear a Cowboy Hat

It's no secret that Y2K currently rules the trend cycle, but another aesthetic has been flying under the radar for some time now: cowboy-core. Western-inspired clothing was once reserved solely for Halloween costumes and Kacey Musgraves concerts, but now the trend is weaving itself into everyday wear. We started to see it take shape with the recent cowboy boot craze, and now, cowboy hats have made their way to the scene. Trend-setting celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have both recently been spotted wearing the accessory in a non-ironic way.

So, how can you pull off wearing a cowboy hat without looking like you're auditioning for a role in Oklahoma!? We have a few ideas. Whether it's a sun hat for the beach or an accessory to complete your festival ensemble, we put together looks that fit every style and occasion.

Keep reading for eight different ways to wear a cowboy hat, so you can take the wild west to wherever you are this season.

Beaded and Beachy

Cowboy hats are perfect for summer adventures because they can double as a fun accessory and a functional beach hat. The desert-inspired beaded embellishments on this straw cowboy hat add a bit of playfulness and personality to your look.

Blue Jean Baby

Who can forget Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's double denim moment at the 2001 AMAs? We’re taking inspiration from the iconic look by pairing a woven cowboy hat with this patchwork denim dress and retro-heeled cowboy boots.

Edgy Leather

News flash: country style can have a grunge side too. This black cowboy hat paired with a leather western vest is just the right balance between edgy and western, making for a wearable, ultra-cool ensemble. Top off the look with fringe boots, denim cutoffs, and a white tee for a go-to outfit you can wear all summer long.

Western Chic

This cowboy hat will go with just about any basics you have in your closet, guaranteed. On the other hand, If you’re looking to truly embrace the country aesthetic, pair the hat with this silky western-inspired blouse from Reformation, along with a pair of your favorite denim cutoffs.

Shop The Look Brixton

Reformation

Nichole Lynel

Southern Boho

Embrace the soft side of western fashion by pairing your cowboy hat with a prairie dress and a pair of cowboy boots. 2008-era Taylor Swift would approve.

Festival-Ready

If 2022 Coachella taught us one thing, it’s that cowboy hats are the new flower crowns. Crystal fringe cowboy hats suddenly became a festival staple, and we aren’t mad about it. The look can turn costume-y quick, so try styling it with more understated pieces like a crochet dress and booties.

Luxe Getaway

High-end designers are hopping on the cowboy hat wave, too. This statement-making piece from the latest Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza collaboration is a chic twist on the western trend that deserves a spot on your vacation packing list. Style with a brightly colored sundress and sandals.

Cow Print

Cow print is an unexpectedly hot pattern right now, and it happens to fit right in with the western aesthetic. Pair this monochromatic chocolate brown cowboy hat with a brown cow print top and a pair of low-rise jeans.