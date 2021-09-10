7 Cowboy Boots You'll Want to Wear This Fall

We’d just like to make it clear: You don’t have to be a cowboy to wear cowboy boots. Seriously, anyone anywhere can make this trend look good. We promise. Cowboy boots are no longer limited to rodeos and the wild west. Thanks to the renaissance of Princess Diana's street style and off-duty looks by Kendall Jenner, the work boot is looking more versatile than ever. If cowboys can ride bulls, roam the pastures, and lasso their partner, we can wear cowboy boots while meeting friends for dinner.

Because there are so many different ways to wear the trend, we put together seven looks that will hopefully inspire you to bring a little bit of the cowboy lifestyle to your closet this season (or any season, for that matter). Below, cowboy boot outfits

For Returning to the Office

Cowboy boots styled with a skirt is the Dolly Parton way. Like a truly dainty strawberry, but one who has to run to the subway to make a 9 A.M. meeting. Wearing a midi skirt with a pair of cowboy boots is a sure way to keep you cool while fashionable at the same time. There’s so many different looks you can pull off when wearing a skirt with cowboy boot, from a crop top to a tank to a turtleneck, you can’t go wrong with this one.

For Weekend Brunch

If you’re struggling to find something to wear, this is a super easy outfit to put on and end up being the cutest person in the entire room. With cowboy boots on your feet, you really can’t go wrong, especially if you live in a place where they aren’t the norm. You’ll stick out in all of the right ways.

For an Outdoor Concert

These boots are a showstopper that are really made for any occasion you decide. But if you're the type hitting up as many outdoor shows as you possibly can before the temperatures hit freezing, these boots combined with a classic pair of jeans and a romantic blouse will easily take you to, well, anywhere you decide to go.

For an Afternoon Stroll

Who says wearing shorts with boots isn’t a good look? A pair of shorts and tall boots are sometimes the only answer to erratic weather. To make this type of outfit look fabulous, you really only need a solid pair of shorts, because as soon as they're paired with boots, you’ll want to hit the town and never look back.

For a Night Out

We don’t need to give you a reason to dress up, but if you’re looking for one, how about because it’s always fun and unexpected to put on something super fancy and hit the town? If you live in a city where square dances are few and far between, you can still put on your favorite pair of cowboy boots and be the belle of any ball you attend. Pair your mini dress and sparkling boots with a fur-lined coat for those particularly chilly nights.

For Laundry Day

Cowboy boots can be extremely casual when paired with the right outfit. We are really loving the cowboy boot with athleisure look this year, so if you haven’t thought of putting your boots on with some basketball shorts and a cropped white tank top or your favorite loungewear set, this is your chance. While it sounds a little kooky, adding cowboy boots will instantly change your look and not only make you stand out, but make you feel like you’re wearing something that is completely unique to you.

For a Rodeo

This is one of the most classic things you can do when you get dressed. Whether you tuck your jeans in or outside of your boots, this is an outfit everyone should wear at least once. Pair with a graphic tee for a '70s look and add a cowboy hat if you're feeling especially connected to ranch life. Because there are a million styles of jeans, you can have fun and test all of them with that pair of boots you’ve been dying to wear.