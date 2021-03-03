A Supermodel and Google Exec Teamed Up to Simplify Your Skincare Routine

If you asked Supermodel Emily DiDonato and Google Executive Christina Uribe the turning point in their friendship, they'd immediately recount a trip to Iceland. There, they bonded over their love of skincare and spent nights swapping product recommendations. But despite their lengthy conversations, DiDonato and Uribe still questioned if their routines were effective and if the products were compatible.

When they returned home, the duo committed to in-depth skincare research to find answers. They combed through product reviews and Reddit threads (like Skincare Addiction) to identify the most common feedback and questions. DiDonato also began taking the pulse of her digital community (which includes 3 million followers across platforms) to see if there were similarities in their skincare dilemmas. "We dove into what my community was asking in the comments across my beauty content and realized we weren't alone in feeling overwhelmed by skincare information," DiDonato says.

The Brand Story

Ultimately, seeing others shared their same sentiments on skincare gave DiDonato and Uribe the idea to concoct a solution. Enter: Covey, a simple three-step ritual designed to help you achieve your healthiest skin. Developed over a period of three years, the brand's foundational products include a cleanser, vitamin C serum, and moisturizer.

"In addition to our own 'skincare spirals' and endless research, we worked with our Consulting Dermatologist, Dr. Julie Russak to identify the most essential steps in a skincare routine," Uribe explains. "She also helped us determine the most multitasking, effective ingredients in each formula to protect and repair skin while supporting skin's existing functions." All of the resulting formulas are cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, non-irritating, and dermatologist-approved. They are also free of fragrances, sulfates, synthetic dyes, silicone, gluten, essential oils, and phthalates. Ahead, learn more about the products in the Covey routine.

The Products

Covey First Of All Cleanser $29 Shop



The brand's First Of All Cleanser is, according to the brand, the ultimate daily cleanser. It is designed to remove every stitch of dirt and waterproof makeup effortlessly. In the formula, you'll find hydrating ingredients like babassu oil and aloe leaf juice. "First of All Cleanser also uses a natural, plant-based surfactant system instead of a sulfate system to cleanse," Dr. Russak adds. "This is important because sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), which is often found in other cleansers, strips the skin of its natural oils, which can cause dry skin, irritation, and allergic reactions. SLS can also be irritating to the eyes."

Covey Next Up Vitamin C Serum $49 Shop



Following the cleanser, you'll apply the Next Up Vitamin C Serum. The Covey team formulated it to even skin tone and plump the appearance of your skin. It also eliminates dark spots and generates collagen production when used consistently. "When we were deciding the most essential steps and products in Covey’s routine, a vitamin C serum was at the top of our list because of its never-ending list of benefits for skin," Dr. Russak shares. "Covey’s Next Up Vitamin C Serum contains 15% tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD), which is the latest clinically researched form of vitamin C."

Dr. Russak points out that many of the buzzy vitamin C serums on the market contain L-ascorbic acid (a notoriously unstable and potentially irritating form of vitamin C) or vitamin C esters (a not as effective but more stable derivative of vitamin C). THD stands out among these ingredients because it is 50 times more effective than L-ascorbic acid, more stable, and non-irritating.

Covey Last But Not Least Moisturizer $59 Shop



The Last But Not Least Moisturizer rounds out the Covey routine. It boasts a light, whipped texture that works for all skin types. The moisturizer seals the Next Up Vitamin C Serum on your skin, allowing it to penetrate more deeply. Because it was made to work well under makeup, it's an ideal moisturizer for daytime and nighttime wear. "It is unique because it contains 3% squalane and 6% glycerin so that it contains the perfect balance of water-based hydration and oil-based moisture for skin," Dr. Russak explains.

Beginning today, Covey is available to shop exclusively on CoveySkin.com.