TikTok Loves This $9 Mascara For "Stretched" Lashes

Finding a trustworthy mascara—one that has non-flakey formula and a well-designed brush—can be a journey. And considering mascara is not exactly an investment product (you are supposed to toss it every three months, after all), options can be somewhat limited. Fortunately, drugstore mascaras have been stepping up their game recently, and Covergirl Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara ($9) is one of the best examples.

Covergirl has always been a reliable go-to for high-quality drugstore makeup, and this mascara is the latest to gain popularity on TikTok. The product has gotten many fans for its lash-extension-like effect. But what exactly makes this mascara a standout compared to others (besides, of course, the $9 price tag)? Read on for all the details on this mascara, the hype surrounding it, and our honest review.

The Product

The Covergirl Exhibitionist Mascara features a Christmas-tree shaped brush that is designed to coat every lash without any clumping. The lightweight formula also lends itself to an easy application, sans any smudges or flaking. It's effective, too—according to Covergirl, this mascara can help lashes look up to 60% longer.

But what sets this formula apart? While adding length and volume, Covergirl Exhibitionist Mascara was also made to strengthen your lashes. Formulated with peptides, biotin, and pro-vitamin B5, the goal of the product isn't just to make your lashes look great while you're wearing it; it's also to help restore brittle lashes and prevent breakage in the long-run.



Covergirl Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara $9.00 Shop

The Hype

It didn't take long for this product to gain a five-star reputation on TikTok. As one TikToker, @j9homiemakeup, put it, "This mascara does all the things. It volumizes. It lifts. It stretches your lashes. And bonus: It protects your lashes from breakage."

Another TikTok beauty influencer @wingitbeauty dubbed the formula her "latest lash obsession." Her favorite part? The tapered wand shape. "See how it tapers toward the end here? That allows me to get into every single, little individual lash." In other words, this brush has a "no lash left behind" mentality.



TikToker Tara Sigari is also a fan of this mascara. "This is incredible. It really does stretch each lash of mine," she said in one TikTok.



And yet it's not only the results that TikTok loves. It's also the application process. Content creator @theblondemann gave a rave review of the product. "Other mascaras have had their moment, and that's great, and I applaud them. But this one beats them all out."



The Review

Hannah Kerns

With straight lashes that are blonde at the ends, mascara is one of my makeup must-haves, and I especially love finding a trusty mascara at a drugstore price point. That said, when I saw this formula gaining traction on TikTok, I knew I had to give it a try. For only $9, Covergirl Exhibitionist Stretch & Strengthen Mascara is a great option for anyone looking to give their lashes an added boost of volume and height. The brush design is perfect for targeting and coating every lash, making this mascara an easy go-to.

I did notice some clumping of my lashes (especially on coat number two), but it wasn't too bad. Plus, this formula is a really long-lasting option. After wearing it for several hours, my lashes were still looking long and lifted, sans any flakes. All things considered, I completely get the hype.