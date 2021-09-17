These Are the Best CoverGirl Products $10 and Under

CoverGirl is a name you've heard time and time again, and this makeup brand, sold at literally every mass retailer, has been going strong for 60 years and doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon. From iconic beauty ads found in fashion magazines every decade to best-selling mascara and foundations, CoverGirl knows its consumer well and has paved the way for other budget-friendly beauty brands to have a seat at the table. To give you a more intimate perspective on all things CoverGirl, we spoke with the brand SVP of US marketing, Kevin Shapiro, for all the details surrounding this iconic beauty brand.

CoverGirl Founded By: Noxzema Chemical Company, in 1961 Based In: New York City Pricing: $ Most Popular Products: Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer, Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette, TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation Fun Fact: in 2018, CoverGirl became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty-Free International, and, in 2019, it released its first vegan and clean makeup collection, Clean Fresh. Other Brands You'll Love: Revlon, Physicians Formula, Maybelline

CoverGirl has remained one of the most sought-after mass beauty brands for the past six decades, with a wide variety of product offerings for all kinds of consumers—and incredibly affordable prices. "As a brand, we strive to bring the latest innovations at affordable prices for every kind of beauty consumer, whether they are looking for clean formulas, full coverage products, or even skincare-infused color cosmetics," says Shapiro.

With a successful history of 60 years in the industry, CoverGirl's mission is simple. "CoverGirl was created to give every woman the choice of high-quality beauty products at accessible prices. Every woman deserves to feel beautiful and included," he says.

If cruelty-free products are important to you, you can feel safe investing your dollar with CoverGirl, as it is the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty-Free International, and, in 2019, it released its first vegan and clean makeup collection, Clean Fresh. The excitement doesn't end there, "Additionally, we have some incredible launches in the pipeline we think our fans are going to be really excited about," says Shapiro.

Want to shop some of CoverGirl's best budget-friendly products? Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.