These Are the Best CoverGirl Products $10 and Under

CoverGirl is a name you've heard time and time again, and this makeup brand, sold at literally every mass retailer, has been going strong for 60 years and doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon. From iconic beauty ads found in fashion magazines every decade to best-selling mascara and foundations, CoverGirl knows its consumer well and has paved the way for other budget-friendly beauty brands to have a seat at the table. To give you a more intimate perspective on all things CoverGirl, we spoke with the brand SVP of US marketing, Kevin Shapiro, for all the details surrounding this iconic beauty brand.
CoverGirl
Founded By: Noxzema Chemical Company, in 1961
Based In: New York City
Pricing: $
Most Popular Products: Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer, Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette, TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
Fun Fact: in 2018, CoverGirl became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty-Free International, and, in 2019, it released its first vegan and clean makeup collection, Clean Fresh.
Other Brands You'll Love: Revlon, Physicians Formula, Maybelline
CoverGirl has remained one of the most sought-after mass beauty brands for the past six decades, with a wide variety of product offerings for all kinds of consumers—and incredibly affordable prices. "As a brand, we strive to bring the latest innovations at affordable prices for every kind of beauty consumer, whether they are looking for clean formulas, full coverage products, or even skincare-infused color cosmetics," says Shapiro.
With a successful history of 60 years in the industry, CoverGirl's mission is simple. "CoverGirl was created to give every woman the choice of high-quality beauty products at accessible prices. Every woman deserves to feel beautiful and included," he says.
If cruelty-free products are important to you, you can feel safe investing your dollar with CoverGirl, as it is the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty-Free International, and, in 2019, it released its first vegan and clean makeup collection, Clean Fresh. The excitement doesn't end there, "Additionally, we have some incredible launches in the pipeline we think our fans are going to be really excited about," says Shapiro.
Want to shop some of CoverGirl's best budget-friendly products? Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.
Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer
Give yourself flawlessly, full coverage with this concealer that's formulated to hide blemishes, dark circles, and more. Designed to last 24 hours, this concealer comes in a variety of shade offerings for any and all skin tones. Apply to areas of concern with a concealer brush, and blend until you've achieved your desired coverage level.
Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara Waterproof
Cover Girl's first clean, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free mascara to hit mass retailers at an affordable price has arrived. If you're in need of a mascara that won't budge, check out this waterproof formula that comes in both black and brown shades. Curl, thicken, and lengthen lashes with a few swipes of the wand, and be sure to remove your mascara at the end of the day with a suitable waterproof eye makeup remover.
TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette
With this pigment-rich eyeshadow palette that comes in a variety of shades, you'll certainly be inspired to create your next makeup look using these palettes. With eight shades inn each one, there's a variety of colors to choose from, and the color combinations are endless. At only $10, you might find yourself collecting all of the color offerings.
Easy Breezy Brow All-Day Brow Ink Pen
Need some help with your eyebrows? Look no further. Create full, fluffy-looking brows with this ink pen. The precise applicator allows you to mimic the look of natural hair strokes, while the brush allows you to comb unruly brow hairs and help keep them in place. Add tiny strokes with the precise pen to the eyebrow where you need a little extra hair and you'll be amazed at how natural it looks.
Perfect Point Plus Liquid Eyeliner
Whether you want to create a dramatic cat-eye or tiny flick, this liquid eyeliner comes with rich pigment and a precise brush that will help you create all the liquid eyeliner looks you desire. The long-wear pigment dries quickly and lasts up to 12 hours, your eyeliner will be the last thing you'll worry about.
TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
If a natural matte foundation is what you're after, look no further. This formula dries down softly while helping to keep shine at a minimum and minimize the look of large pores. Available in 40 shades, you're certain to find the best one suitable for you.
Outlast Ultimatte Liquid Lipstick
With just one swipe, this matte lipstick delivers intense color that doesn't smudge or flake, and you won't need to worry about it bleeding, either. Choose from a variety of bold shades—you might end up picking up a few different colors on your next shopping trip.
Clean Fresh Lip Tint
If the juicy shine of a gloss and the nourishing benefits of oil is what you're after, this lip tint was made for you. Packaged in a convenient squeeze tube, you can apply easily while on the go for soft-looking lips all day long.
TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Blush
If gorgeous blush is what you're after, look no further. This velvety powder texture applies to the skin like a dream and is easily buildable if you're wanting to add more color. Infused with rich emollients, this blush won't look cakey or dry throughout the day.
Exhibitionist 24-Hour Kohl Eyeliner
This precise eyeliner sharpens well and is easy to apply, and you'll get smudge-free and long-lasting coverage every time you wear it. Use it daily to create natural eye makeup looks, or apply generously to eyes and blend for something that's more dramatic.