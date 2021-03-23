The Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patches are worth the investment. I enjoyed using these, and they offered up visible overnight results.

We put The Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Period, pimples. I forgot to wash my face, pimples. I ate too much sugar, pimples. The list goes on and on. Pimples are a part of life. Well, for most of us that aren't blessed with perfect, poreless pimple-free skin. I assumed that once I hit my 30s, pimples would be a thing of the past, but hormonal whiteheads and even the occasional cystic pimple I can count on to crop up at least once a month.

Lucky for us, instead of slathering our blemishes with toothpaste (which is a no-no, by the way) or spot treating with clay or a liquid treatment that rubs off on our pillows overnight, we have pimple patches. There are quite a few on the market. Today I'll be trying one of the highest rated brands: COSRX Pimple Patch.

Keep reading to see how my experience with these blemish-busting patches went.

cosrx acne pimple master patch BEST FOR: Zapping and healing pimples on all skin types KEY INGREDIENTS: Hydrocolloid CLEAN?: No PRICE: $19 ABOUT THE BRAND: Founded in 2019, this K-beauty company was created to help individuals find products that would help their many skin conditions.

About My Skin: Combination with hyperpigmentation and monthly hormonal breakouts

My skin can be unpredictable. But, as I've gotten older, I realize that less is more for my sensitive, reactive skin. I can no longer experiment with new skincare products the same way I used to because the tiniest change can cause my skin to break out in painful, red bumps. Fragrance, physical exfoliators, and overzealous cleansers set those reactions off. My skincare routine is now hydrating and straightforward. I start with cleansing twice a day with a cream cleanser. For my daytime routine, I apply niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. At night, I tone and use retinol. In between cleansing and I chemically exfoliate and apply a clarifying mask once a week.

Ingredients: One key, familiar ingredient

The tiny dermatologist-tested, paraben-free patches are made with a medical-grade material that speeds healing and protects blemishes from bacteria. The Hydrocolloid Bandage is a biodegradable, breathable, opaque, and sometimes transparent dressing typically used to heal wounds.

The Feel: Like a bandage

You can expect the tiny dots to feel and seal like a bandage you use on a cut.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Packaging: Easy to store

The 24 patches come in a white ziplock bag with another sheet holding the patches. The patches come in three different sizes.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Results: An overnight reduction in the size of my blemish

I placed the patch on my skin after cleansing and applying my serums.

Even with my serums applied, the patch stuck to my skin and didn't budge overnight.

If you use oil or heavy creams, you may want to skip them on the pimple you plan to spot treat just in case. I wasn't expecting a quick fix the next morning, but I am happy to report that while the pimple wasn't gone, it was significantly smaller. I count this as a win in my book. I don't believe in overnight skincare treatments, but these patches changed my mind.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: Worth it

Does this have the ability to treat a single pimple with a patch that can yield quick results? Yes. $19 bucks might feel like a hefty investment up front, but these patches will last you for a while. Not to mention, they will keep picking pimples and potential irritation at bay.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

