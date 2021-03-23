The Best COSRX Products to Add to Your Routine

Ever since Korean skincare entered the U.S. market back in the early 2010s, the innovative, highly-effective products have been a staple in skincare routines all over the country. And for good reason! Korean skincare brands are renowned for their ample collections, many of which are designed to be layered into one all-encompassing routine. (13-step skincare routine, anyone?)

While there are tons of different Korean skincare brands on the market, one of the most well-known is COSRX. Sold at Ulta and on the brand’s site, COSRX offers shoppers dozens of different products, all geared toward achieving your best-looking skin. Whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin, COSRX has products for you. With most of their products ringing up under $40, and some of the most beloved under just $7, it’s safe to say the Korean skincare brand is well-worth your attention.

To learn more about why you ought to make room for COSRX in your routine, keep reading.

COSRX Founded: Sanghoon Jeon, 2013 Based In: South Korea Pricing: $$: most products are $16 to $40 Best Known For: Delivering simple, efficacious products to consumers in a way that keeps them coming back for more. Most Popular Product: Acne Pimple Master Patch, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser Fun Fact: Cosrx has a mascot called Mr.RX. “This is used as an eyecatcher, but s/he does offer more than just a pretty design!” Jeon says. Other Brands You’ll Love: Peach & Lily, Innisfree, Laneige

Ever since its creation in 2013, COSRX has been a Korean skincare leader, offering shoppers products specifically designed with their feedback in mind. “We develop our products thoroughly based on customers’ feedback,” Jeon says, noting that Galactomyces 95 Tone Balancing Essence and Low-pH Good Morning Cleanser are prime examples. “We believe that our relationship with our customers is not just one between clients and a company, but a close friendship. We have been making every effort to stand as an honest, reliable, and friendly brand. We share customers’ feedback, identify their needs, and answer their questions.”

Beyond listening to its customers’ needs, COSRX aims to use its products to grants fans of the brand enduring self-confidence. “We believe that cosmetics should be more than just looking beautiful on the outside,” Jeon says, “We are devoted to enabling individuals with various skin concerns to solve their problems, gain self-confidence, and find their true beauty. Speaking from experience, I have very sensitive skin, so I easily break out when I use new cosmetics that may not match my skin. And the more products one uses to calm down irritated skin, the more sensitive the skin becomes. This led me to pursue a career in the beauty industry. My aim became to restore self-confidence and help myself (and others) find true beauty, which is not just based on cosmetics that [hide] skin problems.”

Further, COSRX is focused on being clean and minimalist. “We eliminate unnecessary ingredients and focus on high concentrations of the ingredients that actually really matter to efficiently take care of our skin in the most effective way at the most reasonable price point,” Jeon says.

Speaking of, COSRX's pricing is a major selling point for the brand. “A big part “of our customer satisfaction comes from our reasonable price-positioning,” Jeon says. It is our goal to continue to provide satisfactory products at an affordable price range.”

With that in mind, it’s clear that COSRX is catering to millennials and Gen Zers, producing products within their budgets. But more than that, it's creating products with the curiosity of all ages. “Our consumers tend to use our products as they are curious about the unique ingredients such as snail mucin and propolis,” Jeon says, “Most of our consumers have purchased COSRX products because of their curiosity, due to numerous positive reviews about efficacy and satisfaction. COSRX may not be a brand that excites customers with its colorful packaging and luxurious visuals. However, COSRX is a brand that excites current and future customers with products that contain true value.”

As alluring as the brand is, one main concern remains: it’s not sold in many brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, online shipping can often take weeks for delivery, which can sometimes be a deterrent for some shoppers. But if you can manage to be patient, we assure you that COSRX won’t disappoint.

