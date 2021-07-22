The Corset Top Is Summer's MVP—Here's 15 Ways to Wear it

Tank tops are downright essential in the heat, but if your simple spaghetti strap or go-to cropped tank are starting to feel lackluster, consider a corset top for a throwback spin on warm-weather dressing. The idea of a corset might not sound super versatile or comfy in hot weather, but styling cues à la the Regencycore aesthetic born out of Bridgerton mania isn’t quite the vibe we’re talking about for summer. Instead, the freshest corset outfits skew nostalgic by revisiting popular styling trends from the ’90s and early aughts. And trust us, we’re not speaking of uncomfortable waist-scrunching, breast-boosting undergarments. Rather, corset-inspired tops with signature details such as boning at the waist, bustier necklines, lace fabric, and hook-and-eye closures. Other modern features include so-pretty sweetheart, square, and curved necklines, as well as bow-tie straps, puff sleeves, and pointed silhouettes that scoop up at the side for a chic reveal of skin. Fun, yes? Ahead, 15 corset outfits to inspire you.

White Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Upgrade your white tank and jeans formula with a ribbed corset and summer-weight denim. A printed bucket hat makes for a playful finish.

Peplum Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

A peplum corset is sweet as ever, with a breezy feel combined with loose pants on hot days. Add some gold charm earrings for a glimmering touch.

Satin Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

A lustrous satin corset and chilled-out knit pants are an unlikely duo but read decidedly fresh for summer, especially with delicate pearls to accent.

Printed Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Another unexpected corset combo is teaming a whimsical print with sporty shorts for cool contrast. Fun fact: This one is reversible!

Shop The Look QottagebyDeir

Cult Naked

Labucq

Minimal Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Channel a ’90s mood in a minimal, tube top-style corset with a slinky midi skirt and shoulder bag in a contrasting color.

Black Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

No one will fault you for head-to-toe black when the look is this on point. We love it for dinner with friends or a date night.

Floral Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Slouchy jeans are the perfect offset for a feminine floral corset and are tied together beautifully with cute, coordinating studs.

Shop The Look Kinga Csilla

Mavi

Muns

Bustier Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Double up on prints, like checkerboard and gingham, to instantly modernize a traditional corset silhouette. Pearl drop earrings are a swoon-worthy finish for a result that’s equal parts darling and cool.

Ribbed Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

A ribbed corset is the comfiest style in the game—team yours with a pair of long shorts and ’90s sunglasses for au courant vibes.

Square-Neck Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

You’ll be a ’90s vision in this square-neck corset, ankle-grazing skirt, and flatform flip flops.

Puff-Sleeve Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

When the mood is effortlessly feminine, reach for this puff-sleeve corset, knee-grazing shorts, and nude lace-up sandal.

Shop The Look Staud

Selva Negra

Tkees

Strapless Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Get dressed for dinner in seconds flat and make a stylish impression—all it takes is this strapless boned corset, criss-cross jeans, and a sleek gold-tone chain.

Shop The Look Rumours

Pistola

VibeSzn

Tie-Strap Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

For an elevated athleisure vibe, style a tie-strap corset with comfy sweatshorts and a pair of leather and PVC slides.

Shop The Look Missguided

Gergana Ivanova

Larroudé

Pointed Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Sporty, wide-leg trousers instantly modernize a classically pointed corset. Finish with a silver snake chain bracelet because, fact: The metal is officially back.

Hoodie Corset

Design by Tiana Crispino

Make it a '90s moment with this cinched, upcycled hoodie. Offset the tight waist in a pair of baggy jeans and oversized butterfly hoops.