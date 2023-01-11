Corsage-Core Was All in Bloom on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The last time you probably thought about a corsage was back in your homecoming or prom days, where you painstakingly chose a small floral arrangement to pin on your jacket or your date’s, plus a coordinating wrist corsage. Sure, it’s a bit of an old-fashioned tradition, but you can’t deny that it was fun to rock a teeny tiny bouquet throughout the night. And it turns out you’re in good company, as celebrities were all about the giant floral accent the 2023 Golden Globes. Call it corsage-core, call it Carrie Bradshaw Season 3-flowercore—whatever you call it, this style trend is bursting into bloom on the red carpet.

Though wearing flowers on your garments dates all the way back to the Ancient Greeks, corsages and boutonnieres first became popular in the 1700s, when they were used as a decorative element on clothing that also helped mask odors. Later, corsages became part of 19th century dating rituals, then became a mainstay of the ‘50s and prom culture. Carrie Bradshaw brought the big floral accent back in season three of Sex and the City, where she often wore a giant flower pinned to her dress or jacket. Corsage-core has been planting seeds of popularity over the last year (pun intended), with trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Devon Lee Carlson giving it their stamp of approval.

The trend has made its way from the runway to the red carpet, and corsages were all over the 2023 Golden Globes.

Eddie Redmayne's Monochromatic Moment

Getty Images

Actor Eddie Redmayne wore head-to-toe rich, warm brown to the event, donning a Valentino suit with a bold satin floral pin that perfectly matched the satin lapels of his jacket, giving the illusion that the rose was not just pinned-on, but sculpted from the jacket itself.

Emma D'Arcy's Goth Glam

Getty Images

The House of the Dragon actor, who was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series, donned an oversized black jacket and slim skirt from Acne Studios accessorized with bright blue leather globes and a black floral pin. “I was going for a ‘child prodigy at the big piano recital’ sort of look, except we added a single tear to the make-up, so I guess the recital went really badly,” they told British Vogue of their look.

Chris Perfetti's Ruffles on Ruffles

Getty Images

Actor Chris Perfetti, who stars on the fan favorite Abbott Elementary, threw it back to proms of the past with his ‘70s-inspired disco chic ruffled black shirt and matching oversized black rose lapel pin.

Jenny Slate's Green Goddess

Getty Images

Jenny Slate opted for bold color on the carpet, standing out in a vibrant green Rodarte slip dress fastened at the neck with an equally eye-catching silky flower. Her multicolored, rough-cut gemstone drop earrings kept the garden vibes going.

Sepideh Moafi's Bold Blossom

Getty Images

The The L Word: Generation Q star was giving ‘80s in her fully sequined, high-necked and long-sleeved black gown. Instead of wearing her corsage pin on her lapel, she opted for a gigantic sequined poppy at the top of her hip where the dress’s thigh-high slit ended.

Diego Calva's Classic Carnation

Getty Images

Babylon star Diego Calva went for classic with a twist in a deep teal blue three-piece suit, going for timeless appeal and pinning a small white bloom to his jacket for a look that would have been right at home in 1920s Hollywood too.