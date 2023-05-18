14 Coral Nail Looks Perfect For Any Summer Soirée

By
Dylan Marino
Dylan Rubinstein
Dylan Marino
Dylan is a freelance writer and director of social media & digital strategy at Loverboy. She has contributed to Betches, Westchester Magazine, and more.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 05/18/23
woman with coral manicure

@lolo.nailedit / Instagram

When we think of summer manicures, we think of vibrant nail polish colors. And honestly, coral is one of the first shades that come to mind. The pink-orange color is bright and bold and can be incorporated into your nail look in so many fun ways.

Whether it be a simple solid coral mani, or the most elaborate coral nail art you've ever seen, these peachy nails make a statement. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 coral manicures that you can use as inspo all summer long.

01 of 14

Classic Coral

woman's hand with gold rings and coral nails

@disseynails

This simple mani proves coral is the perfect pop of color. You can achieve this exact shade with the Lights Lacquer Polish ($11) in the shade Mamey, a creamy orange color. *Adds to cart*

02 of 14

Wild and Wavy

woman's hand with wavy coral and pink manicure

@nails_and_soul

If you're looking for a fun and fresh mani, look no further than this abstract masterpiece. This wavy design beautifully blends two electrifying colors in the coral family.

03 of 14

Dynamic Dots

woman's hand with spotted coral manicure

@angelsnailz

In 2023, there are *levels* to nail art, and this look is top tier. This coral French manicure is elevated with dot patterns, custom to each nail.

04 of 14

Red-Orange Coral

woman's hand with deep red-orange manicure

@lolo.nailedit / Instagram

If you're ready for something different but not quite ready to deviate from your favorite shade of classic red, a more orange-toned red is a great way to get your feet wet with the coral trend. Here, manicurist @lolo.nailedit is wearing Essie's classic polish in shade Make No Concessions.

05 of 14

Classic Ombré

woman's hand with coral ombre manicure

@imarninails

We're obsessed with these classic coral ombré nails. Celebrity nail artist Imarni achieved this look by airbrushing The Gel Bottle Polish in Iconic ($19) across the nails. However, you can also go the DIY route using a few tools.

06 of 14

Orange and White Flames

woman's hand with swirly orange and white nails

@nataliepnails

Emma Chamberlain rocked these coral orange zebra flame nails, and now we want to as well. The contrast of white on coral is incredibly eye-catching, and the flame nail art only adds to the coolness of this manicure.

07 of 14

Coral Pink

woman in white whirt with coral pink manicure

@lolo.nailedit / Instagram

A classic coral pink is the perfect way to play up neutral, summery fabrics like cotton and linen. It makes for the perfect pop of color on any skin tone.

08 of 14

Under the Sea

manicure with coral base and blue lines

@thenailboxxchi

This vibrant coral base pairs perfectly with the baby blue accents. It's totally giving us "under the sea" vibes.

09 of 14

Creamsicle

coral nails with small design

@yo_keshh

We're in love with this subtle yet striking nail design. For the light coral base, use Artistic Nail Design Soak Off Gel Nail Color in Break The Mold. Achieve the sleek outline with a thin nail brush and white polish.

10 of 14

Ombré Glitter

manicure with coral and hot pink ombre

@melanated.mani

Glitter makes everything better, right? Well, this two-toned coral and hot pink manicure is proof. Use the shades Pele and Bird of Paradise from Cirque Colors' Surfer's Crush Collection ($97) to bring this look to life at home.

11 of 14

Neon Mix and Match

neon coral and green nails with designs

@joysedition

If you take one thing from this roundup, let it be that coral goes with everything (even neon green). Get this exact look using Orly's Gel Nail Color in So Fly ($20) and Nail Reserve's Gel Polish in Never Been So Chic ($21).

12 of 14

Gorgeous Grapefruit

grapefruit coral manicure

@disseynails

If you prefer to keep nail art to a minimum, this one's for you. This coral look is kept simple besides the ultra-cool grapefruit design on the middle finger.

13 of 14

Coral Florals

woman's hand with coral orange nails and flower accents

@lolo.nailedit

A coral floral mani is perfect for summer. You only need three OPI Nail Lacquer ($11) shades to recreate this nail look at home: Trading Paint, Alpine Snow, and Put It in Neutral.

14 of 14

Coral Ombré Flames

woman's hand with coral flame nails

@yo_keshh

These nails are fire, literally. This manicure proves that coral colors shine extra bright when paired with a contrasting blue base. Recreate this mani by first applying an electric blue polish to your entire nail. Then, draw on the hot pink and coral ombré flames using a nail art liner brush.

Related Stories