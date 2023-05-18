14 Coral Nail Looks Perfect For Any Summer Soirée

When we think of summer manicures, we think of vibrant nail polish colors. And honestly, coral is one of the first shades that come to mind. The pink-orange color is bright and bold and can be incorporated into your nail look in so many fun ways.
Whether it be a simple solid coral mani, or the most elaborate coral nail art you've ever seen, these peachy nails make a statement. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 coral manicures that you can use as inspo all summer long.
Classic Coral
This simple mani proves coral is the perfect pop of color. You can achieve this exact shade with the Lights Lacquer Polish ($11) in the shade Mamey, a creamy orange color. *Adds to cart*
Wild and Wavy
If you're looking for a fun and fresh mani, look no further than this abstract masterpiece. This wavy design beautifully blends two electrifying colors in the coral family.
Dynamic Dots
In 2023, there are *levels* to nail art, and this look is top tier. This coral French manicure is elevated with dot patterns, custom to each nail.
Red-Orange Coral
If you're ready for something different but not quite ready to deviate from your favorite shade of classic red, a more orange-toned red is a great way to get your feet wet with the coral trend. Here, manicurist @lolo.nailedit is wearing Essie's classic polish in shade Make No Concessions.
Orange and White Flames
Emma Chamberlain rocked these coral orange zebra flame nails, and now we want to as well. The contrast of white on coral is incredibly eye-catching, and the flame nail art only adds to the coolness of this manicure.
Coral Pink
A classic coral pink is the perfect way to play up neutral, summery fabrics like cotton and linen. It makes for the perfect pop of color on any skin tone.
Under the Sea
This vibrant coral base pairs perfectly with the baby blue accents. It's totally giving us "under the sea" vibes.
Creamsicle
We're in love with this subtle yet striking nail design. For the light coral base, use Artistic Nail Design Soak Off Gel Nail Color in Break The Mold. Achieve the sleek outline with a thin nail brush and white polish.
Ombré Glitter
Glitter makes everything better, right? Well, this two-toned coral and hot pink manicure is proof. Use the shades Pele and Bird of Paradise from Cirque Colors' Surfer's Crush Collection ($97) to bring this look to life at home.
Neon Mix and Match
If you take one thing from this roundup, let it be that coral goes with everything (even neon green). Get this exact look using Orly's Gel Nail Color in So Fly ($20) and Nail Reserve's Gel Polish in Never Been So Chic ($21).
Gorgeous Grapefruit
If you prefer to keep nail art to a minimum, this one's for you. This coral look is kept simple besides the ultra-cool grapefruit design on the middle finger.
Coral Florals
A coral floral mani is perfect for summer. You only need three OPI Nail Lacquer ($11) shades to recreate this nail look at home: Trading Paint, Alpine Snow, and Put It in Neutral.
Coral Ombré Flames
These nails are fire, literally. This manicure proves that coral colors shine extra bright when paired with a contrasting blue base. Recreate this mani by first applying an electric blue polish to your entire nail. Then, draw on the hot pink and coral ombré flames using a nail art liner brush.