14 Coral Nail Looks Perfect For Any Summer Soirée

When we think of summer manicures, we think of vibrant nail polish colors. And honestly, coral is one of the first shades that come to mind. The pink-orange color is bright and bold and can be incorporated into your nail look in so many fun ways.

Whether it be a simple solid coral mani, or the most elaborate coral nail art you've ever seen, these peachy nails make a statement. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 coral manicures that you can use as inspo all summer long.