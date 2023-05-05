20 Coquette Nails Ideas That Emulate the ”Bridgerton” Aesthetic

If you can't get enough of the coquette aesthetic and Bridgerton beauty, you're not alone. From bows, to pearls, to lots of tulle, this trend is all about embracing your most fanciful, romantic side whenever and however you want (because fashion and beauty should be fun). And fortunately for mani lovers, the aesthetic is expanding beyond clothing and makeup and into manicures, with decadent coquette nails steadily on the rise.

Mixing the pastel shades of our current milk bath nails era with sweet, spring-ready designs and adornments galore, these manis will have you feeling like the diamond of the season. So whether you're having a fun night out or lounging on your couch watching Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, discover 20 of our favorite coquette nail designs that bring romantic luxury to your fingertips.