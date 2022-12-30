How to Maintain Your Coquette Aesthetic This Winter

Whether we like it or not, winter is very much here. When it’s cold outside it’s easy to dress for warmth rather than style. Which, sadly for the coquette girlies, means maintaining your aesthetic can be difficult. Thankfully though, you don’t have to sacrifice style when it gets cold out. With the help of TikTok styling videos and tons of cute winter coats to choose from, it’s easier than ever to feminize your winter wardrobe. With the right statement pieces and layering techniques, your winter outfits can be just as cute as your summer ones. Below, seven coquette-inspired outfits made for the cold.

Pink Princess

One simple way to elevate your winter wardrobe is to add staples that fit your aesthetic, like this coat from Selkie. Rather than wearing the usual winter layers, you could easily substitute them for girly pieces that make you feel both warm and cute. Add comfy pants and Uggs and you’re all set.

Sailor Moon

Fleece-lined leggings are all the rage on TikTok. They’re an easy way to wear your favorite skirts in the winter. Not to mention, you can add tights on top for extra warmth. Thanks to layering, wearing your favorite puffer with your favorite skirt is finally possible.

Heat Tech Hottie

Uniqlo’s Heat Tech line is a godsend for those of us living in freezing climates. With tons of styles and colors to choose from, they go almost undetected under your clothes, which means you can wear practically anything and not worry about getting cold. These are definitely versatile staples you’ll be wearing every winter. No more bulky layers!

Corduroy Coquette

As fun as it is to wear skirts in the cold, it’s equally as important to invest in a good pair of pants that you’ll reach for every year. Corduroy pants are super comfy and can serve as a statement piece in your wardrobe. Pair them with a cute sweater and earmuffs—a coquette staple—to keep you warm.

School Girl Chic

Leg warmers were a big trend on TikTok and thankfully they’re perfect for the winter. Paired with platform Dr. Martens and a puffer vest, and you’re sure to feel as cute as a button, all without freezing.

Fashionable In (Faux) Fur

Fuzzy platform boots are a great way to elevate your winter looks. Not only are they all the rage on Pinterest winter mood boards, but they go perfectly with all of your skirts and favorite pairs of fleece-lined leggings. With a fuzzy cardigan to match, this outfit is perfect for those days when you want to dress up without sacrificing your warmth.

Bows and Flowers

Cute tights are perfect for feminizing your winter wardrobe. These bow ones from Nodress are adorable and go great under a skirt. Wear them with a floral fleece for the perfect cold-weather ensemble.