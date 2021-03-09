33 Pairs Of Cool Sunglasses We’re Eyeing For Spring

If the regurgitation of trends over the last few decades has taught us anything, it’s that everything (eventually) comes back in style. Sunglasses are no different. The teeny-tiny silhouettes that reigned in the early ‘90s have regained popularity across generations while brands of all sizes are reinterpreting the light-tinted gradient frames that were big in the early aughts. So regardless of which style you go with today, it's bound to be just as relevant in the years to come. In other words: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shapes or prints when investing in your next go-to pair.

Today, the options for sunglasses go far beyond the traditional brown and black acetate styles. Whether it’s by incorporating a pop of color or taking a risk with a bold animal print, there are a few different ways to give your eyewear collection an update. The reality is: there’s no such thing as an impractical pair of sunglasses. Much like other essential accessories, they have the power to elevate a look. Keep scrolling for a selection of 33 cool sunglasses on the market.

Bonnie Clyde Cielo Sunglasses $118 Shop

The early 2000s are back in a major way, and the indie eyewear brand’s square-frame ‘Cielo’ sunglasses are proof. The subtle wire framing across the top gives them a 2021 refresh.

Vehla Dixie Sunglasses $180 Shop

There’s a good chance you’ve seen Vehla’s influencer-approved sunglasses while scrolling through Instagram. A fan favorite, these aviators have a distinct ‘70s feel that’s impossible to ignore.

Kenyatta Tortoise Daily Paper $169 Shop

Designed in collaboration with Black-owned brand Daily Paper, these sunglasses are the perfect mix between classic and modern. The oversized silhouette combined with the tortoiseshell colorway will make them your new signature staple.

Apercu Alyssa II Sunglasses $189 Shop

Part of the second collection designed in collaboration with influencer and editor Alyssa Coscarelli, the curvy, cat-eye shape is unlike anything on the market. If you’re feeling bold, go with the ‘Crocodile’ green or ‘Sky’ blue pair.

Loewe Silver Logo Mask Sunglasses $430 Shop

If you’re looking for an alternative to the traditional geometrical frames, opt for Loewe’s shield style instead. The logo-detailed arms add a subtle touch of luxury.

Bottega Veneta Half-Circle Sunglasses $295 Shop

Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta reign has amassed a cult following over the last few seasons—the accessories, specifically. Snag a piece of the magic by investing in the two-tone style from the new collection.

Etnia Barcelona Roy Sunglasses $299 Shop

Embrace the resurgence of the ‘90s with a pair of dark round frames à la Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding. The polarized lenses on Etnia Barcelona’s 'Roy' design are guaranteed to protect your eyes from harsh rays.

Illesteva Connecticut Sunglasses $220 Shop

Swap your classic aviators with Illesteva’s oversized mask glasses. The ‘Latte’ brown shade is in line with the muted color trends of the season.

Balenciaga Tiger Rectangular-Frame Sunglasses $290 Shop

For those looking to add a bolder pair of sunnies to their collection, Balenciaga’s tiger-print sunglasses are a must. Wildly impractical but so much fun, they’re designed with curved ends to fit snug behind the ear.

Gucci Cat-Eye Stud-Embellished Mask Sunglasses $440 Shop

In true Alessandro Michele fashion, Gucci’s lightly-tinted sunglasses are a fashion fever dream—but in the best way possible. The star-embellished trim is just a bonus.

Fenty Prism Guarded Mask Sunglasses $420 Shop

Rihanna’s iridescent sunglasses are so over-the-top that they’re worth spending the extra money. Plus, you’re bound to get a lot of use out of them as they work as well with sweats as they do dressed up.

Poppy Lissiman Solstice Marble Sunglasses $125 Shop

With star-studded clientele including Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, cult-favorite accessories brand Poppy Lissiman knows how to do sunglasses. The newest 'Solstice' style with a marble finish has a retro shape reminiscent of the ‘60s.

Chloe Bonnie Butterfly Sunglasses $125 Shop

These sunglasses are so cute that they make your inner child giddy. Chloé’s 'Bonnie Butterfly' lenses are a playful take on the ‘00s trend. The gradient, light-brown lenses add to the undeniably retro feel.

Akila 720 Sunglasses $95 Shop

Fans of sleek everyday glasses should try a pair with brightly-colored lenses as a fun change of pace. You can’t go wrong with neon orange in all-black frames.

Attico x Linda Farrow Dana Rectangular Sunglasses $185 Shop

The crystal embellishments along the top of these 'Dana' sunglasses perfectly embody the brand’s glamorous vibe. The well-crafted, rectangular frames are also riddled with heritage details from the 1970s brand Linda Farrow.

NRODA Riviera Sunglasses $168 Shop

Accented with bee details at the temples, NRODA’s sunglasses are guaranteed to have all eyes on you. But the neutral-toned acetate makes them wearable enough for every day.

Six Realms Devas Sand Sunglasses $345 Shop

If you’re not yet familiar with Six Realms, the Canadian-based brand, founded by Derrick Liu, is all about maintaining your karmic energy. With only 99 pairs ever made, the 'Devas' style is completely unique. It's designed with a flat face for a modern twist on the classic silhouette.

Tezza Patty Sunglasses $96 Shop

Designed in a soft shade dubbed “orange sherbet,” these oversized 'Patty' frames are an easy way to embrace the pastel trends that were all over the runways. Don’t be afraid to style them with complementary hues to complete the color story.

Raie Ivy Hemp Sunglasses $119 Shop

Green is the color of the season and what better way to integrate the trendy hue into your closet than with Raie’s 'Ivy' sunglasses. The rich emerald color doubles as a neutral when you want to forego the obvious black or brown.

Versace Pilot Aviator Sunglasses $501 Shop

Upgrade your everyday pair of aviators with a super-luxe style from Versace. The blinged-out sunglasses are embellished with crystals that catch the light from any angle.

My my my Freddy Sunglasses $42 Shop

It’s always good to have a pair of sunglasses on hand that can be used to spruce up even the most basic outfit and My my my’s 'Freddy' pair has all the star qualities. From the oversized shape to the standout color, they’ll instantly give your look the lift it needs.

Le Specs Le Vacanze Cat-Eye Sunglasses $90 Shop

You can never go wrong with Le Specs' well-priced silhouettes. But the retro, cat-eye shape paired with the light-green lenses makes this tortoiseshell style a top contender.

Fendi D-Frame Rose-Gold Sunglasses $400 Shop

Aside from the '90s-inspired shield silhouette, Fendi’s sunglasses are unlike most of the pieces in the powerhouse brand's repertoire. The mirrored lenses give them a surprisingly futuristic feel, which adds to the appeal.

Clark Plastic Sunglasses $10 Shop

If you have a habit of losing or breaking your everyday sunnies, there’s no reason to cash out on a single pair. The good news is that there is a slew of cool silhouettes that also happen to be under $25.

The Row x Oliver Peoples Sunglasses $370 Shop



The Row and popular eyewear brand Oliver Peoples collaborated to bring customers their take on unconventional sunnies and the result is as chic as you’d expect. From the ice-blue acetate to the sleek geometric shape, they are peak luxury.

Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses $179 Shop

While square-frame glasses are historically complimentary to round face shapes, ANINE BING’s 'Indio' design looks good on everyone. Opt for the oversized pair in the shade ‘Bone’ for maximum versatility.

Lapima Andrea Aviator Sunglasses $485 Shop

The faint, oversized shape makes Lapima’s sunglasses the perfect pair of starter aviators. A bit more abstract than classic styles, they’re a great way to play around with silhouettes.

Amavii Piago Sunglasses $155 Shop

Skillfully crafted from 18-karat gold in a geometric silhouette, these 'Piag'o glasses will stand out in even the most comprehensive collection. The tiny frames are reminiscent of something Bella Hadid would wear.

Garrett Leight Breeze Sun Sunglasses $390 Shop

Drawing inspiration from the ‘80s, Garrett Leight’s 'Breeze' sunnies come in an assortment of bold colors—all of which will work well in any closet, no matter your personal aesthetic.

Chanel Cat-Eye Sunglasses $303 Shop

Far from your average Chanel glasses, the soft, cat-eye silhouette gives them the power to be your new favorite pair. Regardless of the occasion, they’re an appropriate addition to any look.

Burberry Logo Acetate Sunglasses $329 Shop

Because logos don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, Burberry’s ‘BB’ detailed sunglasses are well worth the investment. Also, the soft purple color is relevant for the 2021 spring season.

Crap Eyewear Sugar Rush $79 Shop

As the name suggests, these 'Sugar Rush' sunglasses are designed from candy-colored acetate that’s as durable as it is playful. This pair will really pop with an all-black outfit.

Lexxola Saam Sunglasses $145 Shop

Looking for a reason to embrace the mod eyewear trend from the ‘60s? Lexxola’s thick, bubble-frame glasses allow you to do so in a subtle way that still feels on-trend for the new decade.