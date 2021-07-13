Conair's InfinitiPro Hair Dryer does a really impressive job, given the price. It’s easy to use, has multiple heat settings, and leaves hair sleek and shiny.

I’m very low-maintenance when it comes to hair. Shampoo, leave-in conditioner, salt spray, and air drying is about as extensive as my routine gets. But a few weeks ago, I got curtain bangs, and it turns out they need a bit more styling than I typically do.

Now, I’m back in the throes of heat styling, with a good quality hair dryer being the most essential item. I’ve tried a few models in my day as a beauty writer, but never Conair—so this review couldn’t have come at a better time.

The InfinitiPro 1875 Watt Hair Dryer is probably Conair’s most well-known model. With a slew of stellar online reviews and a price tag to match, I had high hopes that it would measure up to its pricier counterparts. So if you’re in the market for an affordable but excellent hair dryer, keep reading for a complete breakdown of the Conair InfinitiPro.

Conair InfinitiPro Hair Dryer Best for: Fine to medium hair thickness, and all textures. Uses: A heat tool to dry and style the hair for a smooth, shiny finish. Price: $34 Best features: Three heat settings, ionic technology, a cold shot button, and different attachments. About the brand: Conair is a leading developer of personal care appliances. The umbrella company was founded in America in 1959 and has since launched brands including BaByliss and VS Sassoon. It's earned a wide base of fans for its line of effective products at accessible price points.

About My Hair: Fine, short, and soft

My hair is super soft, fine in texture, and cut into a shoulder-length bob with a sweeping curtain fringe. I don’t color it, so it’s virgin hair. I know this sounds like the ideal scenario, but I lean towards grit and texture, so I’m constantly using styling products to roughen things up.

Without a blow dryer, my bangs just don’t work, so now my post-shampoo routine is to load up on sea salt spray, use the dryer on my fringe, and let the rest do its thing. When everything is completely dry, I’ll go in with more texture spray (usually Oribe).

How to Use: Adapt to your style

Emily Algar

How you use a styling tool will likely vary based on your individual style and texture. Conair's InfinitiPro Hair Dryer comes with a diffuser and direct styling attachment, so it works pretty well across the board.

For a smooth finish with lots of bounce, I started by rough-drying my entire head upside down for a few minutes. Once that was done, I took a small round brush, attached the direct airflow nozzle, and styled my bangs (I do this by drying them around the brush and slightly flicking out the ends).

Next, I took a larger round brush and starting at the bottom, dried my hair in sections by wrapping around the brush, pulling strands away from the face. If you’ve got curly hair, you can use the diffuser attachment instead to encourage natural movement and definition.

The Results: Smooth hair on a budget

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

As far as hair dryers go, the Conair InfinitiPro is impressive. With three heat settings, two speeds, and a cold shot button, you can really tweak it to suit your hair type and style. While it’s definitely not as effective as my current hair dryer (I also have a Dyson Supersonic at home), I can’t fault it when you take the price into account.

It dried my hair relatively fast, and when used with a round brush, left it shiny and smooth. Frizz was minimal with no static, but I did notice volume dropped slightly over time. However, this is pretty standard for me.

Overall, InfinitiPro gets my tick of approval. I will point out, however, that this is only my experience. I can’t comment on its effectiveness for different hair types, such as super thick, frizzy, or coiled.

The Value: Bargain city

For $35 (and sometimes less depending on the retailer), I can't fault the Conair InfinitiPro Hair Dryer. It works really well for the price, and would be my number one recommendation when it comes to an affordable option. It doesn’t have the same power as a more prestigious model, but considering it’s a small fraction of the cost, I’m impressed.

Similar Products: You've got options

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Dryer: This dryer ($90) has a slightly higher wattage than the Conair (2000 watts), plus six heat and speed settings to really smooth out thick, unruly hair.

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer: As far as specs go, this option from Drybar's product line ($199) is on par with Conair. Albeit more expensive, it’s lighter to hold and comes with a long, nine-foot cord, so is a great option for anyone who blow-dries their hair religiously.

Revlon Pro Collection Infrared Tourmaline Ionic Hair Dryer: This dryer from Revlon ($24) is said to use infrared technology to retain hair moisture content and maximum shine. It comes with two heat settings and two speed settings, plus two styling attachments.