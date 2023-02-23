Common Heir's New Ceramide Barrier Boost Serum Is the Key to Dewy, Plump Skin

Common Heir believes in a slow and steady approach to product development. Founded by Angela Ubias and Cary Lin, the skincare brand creates zero-waste and plastic-free products. "We’ve always sought to create products that meet the demand of our consumers," Ubias says. "For us, that means we don’t overproduce, and we don’t believe in launching for the sake of newness or to stay relevant. The skincare market is saturated, and we’d much rather take our time releasing hits versus launching formulas that feel rushed. I think our community resonates with that approach quite a bit."

The duo launched the company in 2021 with their now award-winning Vitamin C Serum capsules. The following year, they unveiled the Retinol Serum. Now, Ubias and Lin are releasing Common Heir's third product, the 2% Ceramide Barrier Boost Serum. Beyond being an eco-conscious company, Common Heirs formulas prioritize melanin-rich skin. This is especially true for the new Ceramide Barrier Boost Serum, as it is directly inspired by the skincare rituals Ubias grew up with as a half-Black, half-Latina woman. Ahead, Ubias fills us in on everything we need to know about the brand's latest skincare serum. Plus, you'll find my review.

The Inspiration

Common Heir

Growing up, Ubias says the women in her life taught her to moisturize and protect her skin. "This launch feels deeply inspired by our community and my heritage," she shares. "I can still remember the cold creams my grandma Ruby would use and the botanical oils my grandma Irene had strewn across her vanity, and I really sought to incorporate those 'love notes,' as I like to call them, into this formula."

However, honoring her roots wasn't the only reason for launching the Ceramide Barrier Boost Serum. "I’ve always known I wanted to round out our capsule offerings with a trio of superstar serums that layer well together," Ubias notes. "There’s beauty in the simplicity of being able to reach for any of our serums and knowing they’ll work synergistically to give you your best skin without having to reach for a million other products."

The Formula

When it came time to start developing the newest serum, Ubias reflected on the pros and cons of others she's tried. "I found many others were trying to do too much," she says. "They were jam-packing actives into the formula and promising benefits that didn’t make sense. Or, texturally, the formulas were too sticky or caused makeup or other skincare to pill."

Ubias and her team spent eight months perfecting the serum before greenlighting it for production. During that time, they experimented with different types of ceramides, an ingredient known to restore the skin barrier, improve signs of aging, and block environmental damage. "We utilize Ceramide NP at a 2% concentration to help lock in moisture and replenish ceramides that we naturally start losing as we age," Ubias says. "We also incorporated soothing botanicals like agave to help plump the skin, green caviar to add more moisture, desert sand verbena to calm inflammation, and a new indigo-inspired botanical blend that’s extremely soothing and has been well-studied to reduce redness."

As mentioned, this serum was also made with melanin-rich skin in mind. "This is particularly great for melanin-rich skin because we need more ceramides, especially on the top layers of our skin, to help support a healthy skin barrier," Ubias explains. "Studies have shown as melanin composition increases, ceramide levels decrease, which leaves those with melanin-rich skin more prone to dryness. However, even for those with fairer skin, our skin stops producing ceramides as we age, which results in dryer skin and damaged skin barriers."

How to Use It

Ubias recommends using the 2% Ceramide Barrier Boost Serum daily for the best results. "This product is safe, effective, and easy to incorporate into your daily (or nightly) routine without the need for a ramp-up period the way you would a niacinamide or retinoid," she points out. "Since I’ve had my hands on this final formula, I use it once to twice a day. In the winter, I love layering it on after my essence and before my moisturizer. At night, I love applying it after my retinol and before moisturizer for an extra layer of occlusive protection."

My Review

Olivia Hancock

As someone with perpetually parched skin, I was excited to see if Common Heir's Ceramide Barrier Boost Serum could help mitigate my dryness. I was skeptical that one capsule would suffice, but I quickly realized there was more than enough serum inside. Once I slathered it on my skin, I was immediately delighted by the texture. The serum feels incredibly lightweight on the skin, which I appreciate, as some serums can feel greasy and oily. I've been applying it in the morning and evening, and my skin feels velvety smooth and soft each time I do. I've also noticed skin feels more plump and bouncy. But, most importantly, this serum helps my skin stay hydrated all day. Not to mention, it also leaves me with a lasting luminous, dewy glow. Bottom line: I can definitely see these capsules becoming a staple in my daily skincare routine.

