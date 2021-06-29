23 Comfy Shirts for Enjoying Summer to Its Fullest

In This Article
Throw open your windows and rip off your flannel sheets, because summer has arrived. If you haven't noticed from your group chats or the near-impossibility of making a last-minute dinner reservation, it's finally time for weddings, beach vacations, and fun nights out with friends—and we couldn't be more ready for all the excitement.
But even if you spend most of your time in an air-conditioned office or apartment, on sweltering days it's still common to feel sweat trickling down your spine while heading to the subway or on a coffee run. Now more than ever, it's important to find clothes that keep you feeling both cool and comfortable, but the good news is that doesn't mean sacrificing your style. Ahead, find 23 of the best comfy shirts that will help you beat the heat while complementing the rest of your wardrobe.
The White Tee
We can’t talk comfort without giving the classic white T-shirt the top spot. Madewell is a best-seller for the best reasons—it's breathable, soft, and goes with almost anything.
The Retrofit
A straightforward comfy shirt that fits perfectly both under your blazer or alone is key, and the boxy fit of this 1950s-inspired crop tee will become a fast favorite for the rest of the year.
The Versatile Button-Down
Nothing screams both comfortable and classic quite like a button-down shirt. This relaxed-fit option from L.L. Bean impressively looks like it could take you straight from bed to a Monday at the office.
The Pima Cotton Tee
There's cotton, and then there's pima cotton. What’s the difference? This polished, airy tee will answer that question, plus maybe even solve a few problems you didn't know you had.
The Long-Sleeved Jersey Shirt
This uber-comfy shirt features a jersey fabric that's both soft and durable. The shirt is airy enough for milder summer days, but the long sleeves will keep you warm when the evening chill hits while you enjoy outdoor dining or take a leisurely evening walk.
The V-Neck
Is it possible to complete a comfy shirt collection without a V-neck? Probably not. Luckily, J.Crew has a simple yet stylish option as worthy of casual party attire as it is of a lazy Saturday spent curled up by your AC unit.
The Muscle Tee
Whether you're trying to show off hard-earned workout gains or simply looking to free your arms for summer, a muscle tee is a breathable choice that protects your chest from harmful UV rays.
The Boyfriend Tee
Love a menswear-inspired silhouette? Us, too. Even if you don't have someone to borrow from, it's easy to snag the same look and feel with a boyfriend tee, which would pair perfectly with athleisure or denim shorts for an afternoon of running errands.
The Boat Neck
For more coverage, comfort, and class, a boatneck cut will never let you down. Whether you're sailing or on dry land, this Amazon find won’t break the bank and comes in a boatload of easy summer colors.
The Eco-Conscious Crew Tee
If you’re worried about ethics or the toxins found in certain fabrics, the good news is you now have more eco-conscious options than ever. Athleta is just one of many brands working towards a more sustainable future, offering a range of 100-percent organic crew tees that will make you feel as fresh as you look.
The Band Tee
Band tees are synonymous with comfy shirts, and they're one of the coolest options out there. Not only do you get to show off your music taste, but you'll stay comfortable while chatting with the playlist-savvy barista at your local coffee shop (or that random person who demanded you name five songs).
The Scoop Neck
Next time you head out for ice cream, match the energy of your refreshing treat with a lightweight scoop neck tee. The soft fabric and ribbing of this must-have from Everlane is the piece to your wardrobe you didn’t even realize was missing.
The Lightweight Turtleneck
If turtlenecks leave you thinking of winter or scratchy discomfort, perhaps this option from Eloquii can change your mind. Made with lightweight, soft fabrics, this comfy shirt is easy to throw on for chilly evenings and can also work as a layering piece for fall and winter.
The Cropped Tee
There's no better time than summer to feel the breeze and show off a little skin with a crop top. This tee from Free People will help you to achieve this look with minimal effort (and maximal comfort).
The Tie-Dye Shirt
Now that tie-dye has made a comeback, we have to ask ourselves: did it ever really go away? No matter how you answer that question, this oversized tee will forever keep you in a groovy headspace.
The Biking Shirt
Need the perfect comfy shirt to pair with your growing collection of bike shorts? Adidas's latest partnership with Peloton has us more excited than ever to get our sweat on. It’s just a bonus this tee is made from a fabric that will keep sweat in check.
The Graphic Tee
It's hard not to love a good graphic tee. Whether yours features famous faces, an artsy design, or something else, it's the perfect piece to throw on if you're looking to show off some personality.
The Sustainable Staple
If you can think of more eco-conscious materials than eucalyptus and hemp, we'd love to know about it—right after we're done soaking in the softness of this airy tee from Outerknown.
The Terrycloth Half-Zip
It doesn't get comfier than a shirt made from the same fabric as a robe or cozy towel. The cuffed sleeves and half-zip neckline of this style elevate the covetable weekend vibe, making for a piece you'll want to wear everywhere this summer.
The Comfy Blouse
Blouses are no longer reserved for the ultra-prim, and a comfortable style can effortlessly upgrade any outfit. This offering from Batsheva makes the classic white blouse a bit more interesting with bright red detailing, perfect for wearing with the matching skirt, Bermuda shorts, or whatever your heart desires.
The Tunic
The easy, breezy tunic is such a comfy shirt, we often dream of slipping one over our heads all summer long. This version from Ganni is tailor-made for horse girls who want to show off their passion in a chic way.
The Wrap Top
This top from Scotch and Soda only proves our theory that comfy shirts don’t have be basic—the wrap design creates an interesting look without hindering your ability to glide through a busy summer day.
The Striped Shirt
New York-based brand Kule brings colorful stripes to this comfy T-shirt. Luckily everyone, and we do mean everyone, looks ‘kule’ in stripes.