23 Comfy Shirts for Enjoying Summer to Its Fullest

Throw open your windows and rip off your flannel sheets, because summer has arrived. If you haven't noticed from your group chats or the near-impossibility of making a last-minute dinner reservation, it's finally time for weddings, beach vacations, and fun nights out with friends—and we couldn't be more ready for all the excitement.

But even if you spend most of your time in an air-conditioned office or apartment, on sweltering days it's still common to feel sweat trickling down your spine while heading to the subway or on a coffee run. Now more than ever, it's important to find clothes that keep you feeling both cool and comfortable, but the good news is that doesn't mean sacrificing your style. Ahead, find 23 of the best comfy shirts that will help you beat the heat while complementing the rest of your wardrobe.

The White Tee

We can’t talk comfort without giving the classic white T-shirt the top spot. Madewell is a best-seller for the best reasons—it's breathable, soft, and goes with almost anything.

Madewell Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee $20 Shop

The Retrofit

A straightforward comfy shirt that fits perfectly both under your blazer or alone is key, and the boxy fit of this 1950s-inspired crop tee will become a fast favorite for the rest of the year.

Re/Done x Hanes 1950s Boxy Crop Tee $90 Shop

The Versatile Button-Down

Nothing screams both comfortable and classic quite like a button-down shirt. This relaxed-fit option from L.L. Bean impressively looks like it could take you straight from bed to a Monday at the office.

L.L. Bean Vacationland Seersucker Shirt $50 Shop

The Pima Cotton Tee

There's cotton, and then there's pima cotton. What’s the difference? This polished, airy tee will answer that question, plus maybe even solve a few problems you didn't know you had.

Anatomie Melissa Tee $158 Shop

The Long-Sleeved Jersey Shirt

This uber-comfy shirt features a jersey fabric that's both soft and durable. The shirt is airy enough for milder summer days, but the long sleeves will keep you warm when the evening chill hits while you enjoy outdoor dining or take a leisurely evening walk.

prAna Foundation Long Sleeve Crew $55 Shop

The V-Neck

Is it possible to complete a comfy shirt collection without a V-neck? Probably not. Luckily, J.Crew has a simple yet stylish option as worthy of casual party attire as it is of a lazy Saturday spent curled up by your AC unit.

J.Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt $20 Shop

The Muscle Tee

Whether you're trying to show off hard-earned workout gains or simply looking to free your arms for summer, a muscle tee is a breathable choice that protects your chest from harmful UV rays.

Frame Le Mid Rise Muscle Tee $85 Shop

The Boyfriend Tee

Love a menswear-inspired silhouette? Us, too. Even if you don't have someone to borrow from, it's easy to snag the same look and feel with a boyfriend tee, which would pair perfectly with athleisure or denim shorts for an afternoon of running errands.

Lululemon All Yours Tee $64 Shop

The Boat Neck

For more coverage, comfort, and class, a boatneck cut will never let you down. Whether you're sailing or on dry land, this Amazon find won’t break the bank and comes in a boatload of easy summer colors.

Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit 3/4 Sleeve Solid Boatneck T-Shirt $16 Shop

The Eco-Conscious Crew Tee

If you’re worried about ethics or the toxins found in certain fabrics, the good news is you now have more eco-conscious options than ever. Athleta is just one of many brands working towards a more sustainable future, offering a range of 100-percent organic crew tees that will make you feel as fresh as you look.

Athleta Organic Daily Crew Tee $44 Shop

The Band Tee

Band tees are synonymous with comfy shirts, and they're one of the coolest options out there. Not only do you get to show off your music taste, but you'll stay comfortable while chatting with the playlist-savvy barista at your local coffee shop (or that random person who demanded you name five songs).

Bravado The Label Rolling Stones Tattoo You Shirt $165 Shop

The Scoop Neck

Next time you head out for ice cream, match the energy of your refreshing treat with a lightweight scoop neck tee. The soft fabric and ribbing of this must-have from Everlane is the piece to your wardrobe you didn’t even realize was missing.

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee $30 Shop

The Lightweight Turtleneck

If turtlenecks leave you thinking of winter or scratchy discomfort, perhaps this option from Eloquii can change your mind. Made with lightweight, soft fabrics, this comfy shirt is easy to throw on for chilly evenings and can also work as a layering piece for fall and winter.

Eloquii Button Cuff Turtleneck Sweater $70 $30 Shop

The Cropped Tee

There's no better time than summer to feel the breeze and show off a little skin with a crop top. This tee from Free People will help you to achieve this look with minimal effort (and maximal comfort).

Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee $38 Shop

The Tie-Dye Shirt

Now that tie-dye has made a comeback, we have to ask ourselves: did it ever really go away? No matter how you answer that question, this oversized tee will forever keep you in a groovy headspace.

Vero Moda Forever Tie Dye Oversize T-Shirt $59 $19 Shop

The Biking Shirt

Need the perfect comfy shirt to pair with your growing collection of bike shorts? Adidas's latest partnership with Peloton has us more excited than ever to get our sweat on. It’s just a bonus this tee is made from a fabric that will keep sweat in check.

Adidas x Peloton Crop Tee $70 $49 Shop

The Graphic Tee

It's hard not to love a good graphic tee. Whether yours features famous faces, an artsy design, or something else, it's the perfect piece to throw on if you're looking to show off some personality.

ASOS Design Curve T-Shirt with TLC Print $36 Shop

The Sustainable Staple

If you can think of more eco-conscious materials than eucalyptus and hemp, we'd love to know about it—right after we're done soaking in the softness of this airy tee from Outerknown.

Outerknown Neptune Tee $58 Shop

The Terrycloth Half-Zip

It doesn't get comfier than a shirt made from the same fabric as a robe or cozy towel. The cuffed sleeves and half-zip neckline of this style elevate the covetable weekend vibe, making for a piece you'll want to wear everywhere this summer.

Tombolo Earth Cabana $128 Shop

The Comfy Blouse

Blouses are no longer reserved for the ultra-prim, and a comfortable style can effortlessly upgrade any outfit. This offering from Batsheva makes the classic white blouse a bit more interesting with bright red detailing, perfect for wearing with the matching skirt, Bermuda shorts, or whatever your heart desires.

Batsheva Shirley Blouse $225 Shop

The Tunic

The easy, breezy tunic is such a comfy shirt, we often dream of slipping one over our heads all summer long. This version from Ganni is tailor-made for horse girls who want to show off their passion in a chic way.

Ganni Silk Stretch Satin Oversized Tunic $495 $346 Shop

The Wrap Top

This top from Scotch and Soda only proves our theory that comfy shirts don’t have be basic—the wrap design creates an interesting look without hindering your ability to glide through a busy summer day.

Scotch & Soda Printed Organic Cotton Wrap Over Top $118 Shop

The Striped Shirt

New York-based brand Kule brings colorful stripes to this comfy T-shirt. Luckily everyone, and we do mean everyone, looks ‘kule’ in stripes.