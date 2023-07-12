I Swore By This Comfy, Supportive Bra for Nine Months of Pregnancy and It’s On Sale for Prime Day

No one prepares you for how much your body changes during pregnancy. And although no two pregnancies are the same, more likely than not, your breasts are going to be going through an evolution as you grow a human over the span of nine (to ten) months. During my pregnancy, my breasts seemed to take on a life of their own. But it wasn’t just my breasts that ballooned with each additional month of pregnancy—I saw weight gain in my back and under my arms, which all impacted the type of support I needed to feel comfortable. Just to be clear, I’m not at all complaining. Each pound added to my petite frame signaled a healthy, growing baby that my body was gestating and getting ready to feed. This shifting physique did demand one thing during this transitional time, however, a comfortable bra. My favorite one is currently 34 percent off for Prime Day.

As soon as the second month of my pregnancy, hormone changes and fluid retention made my breasts feel sensitive to touch. The last thing I wanted was to feel a bra prodding at my body. At the same time, I needed the support of a structured bra, now more than ever. That’s when I discovered the True & Co. Women’s True Body Lift V-Neck Bra, made from a combination of elastane and nylon. This buttery soft fabric is truly a gift to your skin, but because it’s weighted, provides increased support without any jabbing to your physique.

It runs 32A to 44DDD.



The v-neck, wire-free style pulls over your head oh-so-easily. But the best part about this bra is that it lasted through nine months of my pregnancy, and an additional 50 pounds. I gained about five pounds per month, and this bra kept its shape, stretching and fitting me comfortably throughout. (I did size up one size, especially since this is not a maternity-specific bra.) Although I had to swap it out for a maternity racerback when I worked out, (SoulCycle and running) I was able to get away with this one size and style for my entire pregnancy due to the stretchy fabric that molded to my body. I wore it day and night under t-shirts, dresses, and loungewear—it’s so comfortable, there were even times I slept in it. (If you’re expecting, you know that sometimes, this is a must.)

