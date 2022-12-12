7 Stay-at-Home Outfits Because We’re Dressing to Impress Ourselves

If there is one thing we’ve all learned over the past few years, it’s that your staying-in clothes do not need to come from the forgotten region of your closet. The old cliché—when you look good, you feel good—holds just as true with the cozy side of your wardrobe, even if your biggest plan is lounging on the couch all night.

The holidays are looming, which means plenty of parties, family gatherings, and everything else that usually results in exhaustion. For the nights when you need a breather, want to bring the party to you, or just want to stay home, you can still dress to impress (yourself) while maxing out your comfort level. Below are seven outfits made for looking and feeling your best at home.

Après Ski

Design by Tiana Crispino

Whether or not you find yourself at the ski lodge this holiday season, this après ski Tombolo set was meant for you. The brand even defines après ski as “​​the highest calling of beginner skiers who prefer fondue and champagne to moguls.” Finish this look off with a set of fuzzy powder blue slippers from Sleeper and get to lounging. Make sure you grab this set soon, though, as it’s in its final restock.

Shop The Look Tombolo

Tombolo

Sleeper

Rich Mom

Design by Tiana Crispino

If the ideal version of yourself is a lady who lunches, this is your look. Take Skims’ universally loved slip dress in a shimmering camel and pair it with a floral, faux-fur lined bolero and a big glittering claw clip. If you’re having company over, don’t forget to greet them at the door with a dirty martini to make Kris Jenner proud.

Silky Smooth

Design by Tiana Crispino

The easiest way to dress well at home is a killer matching set. This silky set in a deep red, complete with your choice of three gold charms, was made for a luxurious time at home. If you want to lean into your lounge time, slip into a fuzzy pair of black slippers, but if you happen to find yourself leaving the house, just swap those out for a feathery pair of kitten heels.

Shop The Look Montserrat

Jenny Bird

Aerie

An Early Aughts Tribute

Design by Tiana Crispino

Something about an off-the-shoulder sweater gives extreme cool-girl-in-2004 energy (maybe it’s the visual of Regina George chucking papers in the hallway). Regardless, it’s become a must-have for the colder months when layers of bundling can make you forget about showing a little skin.

Shop The Look Babaton

American Eagle

Veja

Just a Little Dressed Up

Design by Tiana Crispino

Minidresses may be synonymous with going out, but the truth is that it doesn’t get more relaxed than being able to throw on a dress and move on with your life. Coach’s vintage-inspired baby doll dress is charming and feminine but easy to wear. For an extra-comfy winter look, add a pair of sheer tights and platform Uggs.

Shop The Look Coach

Wolford

Ugg

Sport at Home

Design by Tiana Crispino

If wearing a pair of tear-away pants feels a little too casual for you, One DNA’s checkered sweater and a fuzzy bucket hat will change your mind. There’s no need to hit an actual track to consider these Alo pants a worthy investment.

The Carhartt Hero

Design by Tiana Crispino

Workwear doesn’t have to mean, you know, actual work. A brown Carhartt vest is a closet hero that works with everything from trousers and cable-knit sweaters to your favorite sweatsuit. If the insulated vest doesn’t keep you warm, the addition of Pangaia’s cashmere sweater will.