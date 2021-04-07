8 Actionable Ways to Combat Spring Allergies, According to a Wellness Guru

Meet Byrdie's monthly columnist, Juhi. She’s an acupuncturist, wellness and health guru, activist, CEO and founder of The Juhi-Ash Center in New York City’s Upper East Side. Each month, she’ll be answering your questions and sharing her tips on how to leave a healthier, more centered life from a holistic perspective. In her first column, she shares her personal health journey and a few simple tips for easing into a new year, new season, or new period in your life. Got questions? Follow her @juhi says and DM us @byrdiebeauty so she can answer them in her next column.

Tulips pushing through the earth is my signal to dust off my peep-toe stilettos. And with my boot-freed feet comes the promise of grassy walks and sneezes. Everything in life is balance. In Ayurveda, the severity of allergies is caused by the severity of a person's Dosha imbalances. Doshas are the three life forces present in each of us: Kapha, Pitta, and Vata. Each season presents different allergies as a result of the off-kilter Dosha affected in specific seasons: Pitta/summertime, Vata/fall-winter, and Kapha/spring. Springtime allergies are the result of too much cold, heavy, and dense Kapha in the body. (Thank you, winter.) Let’s focus on spring. As you know, focusing on the moment is always a good thing.

The Ayurvedic way of nipping allergy manifestations in the bud from spring irritants is to fire up the Agni (digestive fire). To do this, you incorporate the opposite Kapha qualities—warm, light, mobile and clear—into your day. As in all Ayurvedic treatment, treating the origin instead of the symptom is the key to achieving long-term benefits and relief. While you want to physically side-step the external allergen, you also want to boost your internal immunity so that you have to side-step less. Let me put it this way; I want you to proactively address those spring allergies so you can saunter under the cherry trees and not view them from the car. So let’s lighten the body internally with nourishment and externally with exercise and a few Ayurvedic tips I have up my spring-jacket sleeve.