ColourPop's Super Shock Shadow Creates Bold, Everyday Glamour

Blendable
Wide variety of colors to choose from
Unbeatable price point
Builds to create your desired look
Lots of fallout
Pigment could be stronger
ColourPop's Super Shock Shadow is a perfect way to experiment with eyeshadows while still being cost-effective. If you’re looking for an easy way to slay your eyeshadow look, then Super Shock Shadow is for you.
We put the ColourPop Super Shock Shadow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
Confession! At the beginning of my makeup journey, I would avoid eyeshadows at all costs. I would watch makeup tutorials on YouTube in awe of the art form. When it came time to do an eyeshadow look on myself, I would always quit before starting. Eyeshadows were my biggest fear.
I’m glad to say after years of practice, I have improved. I learned less is more and have fallen in love with natural eyeshadow looks. Although I love a natural look, it’s always nice to add a hint of glitter. ColourPop Super Shock Shadow was a way of stepping outside my comfort zone and adding a little glam to my life.
Best for: Anyone who enjoys experimenting with their eye makeup look.
Uses: A buildable, easy-to-blend eyeshadow for daily makeup or special occasions.
Byrdie Clean? Yes
Price: $6
About the brand: Founded in 2014 by Seed Beauty, ColourPop is a Los Angeles–based beauty brand that focuses on makeup products that are affordable, effective, and cruelty-free. In addition to its fan-favorite regular line, the company does regular collaborations that keep it at the center of popular beauty conversation.
About My Eyeshadow Preferences: Simple and gentle
Again, I like a natural look. I’m not a big fan of false lashes (please don’t cancel me), I stay away from bold colors, and dare I say it, I don’t know how to do a wing liner. Yup, you read that correctly. I’m a simple girl and I like it that way. I play by the rules, using my bronzer or blush as a shadow. Overall, I typically stick to browns or gentle pinks if I’m feeling crazy.
How to Apply: Blending is key
I started with a neutral base by using Anastasia Beverly Hills Morocco. A great dupe for this shadow would be Orange Birkin by Anastasia. I placed Morocco on the crease of my eyelids and worked my way up. At that moment, I dedicated myself to blend, blend, blend, for the gods! I then added a light mixture of ColourPop Shock Shadows in Lightning Bug and Moonwalk. Lightning Bug is a deep copper brown and Moonwalk is a beautiful emerald green (very outside my comfort zone).
The Results: Buildable, everyday glamour
The eyeshadows are stunning. Both are light in pigmentation, but once I sprayed on some Mario Badescu’s Rose Water, the rest was history. I loved how blendable each of the shadows were! This made it easy to create a look that was seamless. I had fun experimenting with Moonwalk and found enjoyment in the shadow being so buildable. This made me feel very in control of my low-key eyeshadow look. The shadows allowed me to pull off glam within my comfort zone. I was shocked at how effortless the shadows worked together.
I will say the shadows did have quite a bit of fallout when working with them. I would suggest focusing on the eyes first before moving to a foundation. Because the shadows are considered to be shimmers, I decided to cut them some slack before writing them off completely over fallout. The shadows are still great for any beginner looking to expand their makeup skills. I set the foundation for the eyeshadows with Too Faced Born This Way concealer. This helped the eyeshadows stay put throughout the day, and I was fairly impressed.
The Value: Unbeatable
These Shock Shadows are so affordable, it’s unfair. The single shadows are just $6 each.
Similar Products: You've got options
NYX Glitter Goals Cream Quad Palette in Galactica: This NYX palette ($12) will have your eyeshadow popping! This creamy eyeshadow palette is seriously pigmented. I would suggest going in with a light hand, but overall it offers incredible payoff.
Juvia's Place The Saharan Eyeshadow Palette: This eyeshadow palette from Black-owned brand Juvia's Place ($20) is a natural makeup girl’s dream. The Fulani culture-inspired palette has a variety of fun neutrals to play with, from four matte warm tones to eight beautiful shades with metallic finishes.
When it comes to these eyeshadows, it’s the blendability, colors, and the price point for me! I am beyond satisfied with these amazing shadows. I truly believe they are a great way to explore the eyeshadow world, or if you’re a pro, save some money on a new palette. I can honestly say these shadows have given me more confidence to experiment.
Specs
- Product Name Super Shock Shadow
- Product Brand ColourPop
- Price $6
- Full Ingredient List Cyclopentasiloxane, aluminum calcium sodium silicate, dimethicone, calcium sodium borosilicate, synthetic fluorphlogopite, trimethylsiloxysilicate, calcium aluminum borosilicate, isododecane, boron nitride, c30-45 alkyl cetearyl dimethicone crosspolymer, silica, cyclohexasiloxane, dimethicone/vinyltrimethylsiloxysilicate crosspolymer, phenoxyethanol, alumina, disteardimonium hectorite, glycine soja (soybean) oil, triethoxycaprylylsilane, mangifera indica (mango) seed butter, tin oxide, propylene carbonate, ethylhexylglycerin, cucumis sativus (cucumber) fruit extract; may contain: aluminum powder (ci 77000), bismuth oxychloride (ci 77163), blue 1 lake (ci 42090), bronze powder (ci 77400), carmine (ci 75470), chromium oxide greens (ci 77288), ferric ammonium ferrocyanide (ci 77510), ferric ferrocyanide (ci 77510), iron oxides (ci 77491, ci 77492, ci 77499), manganese violet (ci 77742), mica (ci 77019), red 40 lake (ci 16035), titanium dioxide (ci 77891), yellow 5 lake (ci 19140), yellow 6 lake (ci 15985).