ColourPop's Super Shock Shadow Creates Bold, Everyday Glamour

ColourPop's Super Shock Shadow is a perfect way to experiment with eyeshadows while still being cost-effective. If you’re looking for an easy way to slay your eyeshadow look, then Super Shock Shadow is for you.

We put the ColourPop Super Shock Shadow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Confession! At the beginning of my makeup journey, I would avoid eyeshadows at all costs. I would watch makeup tutorials on YouTube in awe of the art form. When it came time to do an eyeshadow look on myself, I would always quit before starting. Eyeshadows were my biggest fear.

I’m glad to say after years of practice, I have improved. I learned less is more and have fallen in love with natural eyeshadow looks. Although I love a natural look, it’s always nice to add a hint of glitter. ColourPop Super Shock Shadow was a way of stepping outside my comfort zone and adding a little glam to my life.

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow Best for: Anyone who enjoys experimenting with their eye makeup look. Uses: A buildable, easy-to-blend eyeshadow for daily makeup or special occasions. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $6 About the brand: Founded in 2014 by Seed Beauty, ColourPop is a Los Angeles–based beauty brand that focuses on makeup products that are affordable, effective, and cruelty-free. In addition to its fan-favorite regular line, the company does regular collaborations that keep it at the center of popular beauty conversation.

About My Eyeshadow Preferences: Simple and gentle

Again, I like a natural look. I’m not a big fan of false lashes (please don’t cancel me), I stay away from bold colors, and dare I say it, I don’t know how to do a wing liner. Yup, you read that correctly. I’m a simple girl and I like it that way. I play by the rules, using my bronzer or blush as a shadow. Overall, I typically stick to browns or gentle pinks if I’m feeling crazy.

How to Apply: Blending is key

I started with a neutral base by using Anastasia Beverly Hills Morocco. A great dupe for this shadow would be Orange Birkin by Anastasia. I placed Morocco on the crease of my eyelids and worked my way up. At that moment, I dedicated myself to blend, blend, blend, for the gods! I then added a light mixture of ColourPop Shock Shadows in Lightning Bug and Moonwalk. Lightning Bug is a deep copper brown and Moonwalk is a beautiful emerald green (very outside my comfort zone).

The Results: Buildable, everyday glamour

The eyeshadows are stunning. Both are light in pigmentation, but once I sprayed on some Mario Badescu’s Rose Water, the rest was history. I loved how blendable each of the shadows were! This made it easy to create a look that was seamless. I had fun experimenting with Moonwalk and found enjoyment in the shadow being so buildable. This made me feel very in control of my low-key eyeshadow look. The shadows allowed me to pull off glam within my comfort zone. I was shocked at how effortless the shadows worked together.

I will say the shadows did have quite a bit of fallout when working with them. I would suggest focusing on the eyes first before moving to a foundation. Because the shadows are considered to be shimmers, I decided to cut them some slack before writing them off completely over fallout. The shadows are still great for any beginner looking to expand their makeup skills. I set the foundation for the eyeshadows with Too Faced Born This Way concealer. This helped the eyeshadows stay put throughout the day, and I was fairly impressed.

The Value: Unbeatable

These Shock Shadows are so affordable, it’s unfair. The single shadows are just $6 each.

Similar Products: You've got options

NYX Glitter Goals Cream Quad Palette in Galactica: This NYX palette ($12) will have your eyeshadow popping! This creamy eyeshadow palette is seriously pigmented. I would suggest going in with a light hand, but overall it offers incredible payoff.

Juvia's Place The Saharan Eyeshadow Palette: This eyeshadow palette from Black-owned brand Juvia's Place ($20) is a natural makeup girl’s dream. The Fulani culture-inspired palette has a variety of fun neutrals to play with, from four matte warm tones to eight beautiful shades with metallic finishes.