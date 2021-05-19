The Best ColourPop Cosmetics Products That Won’t Break the Bank

ColourPop Cosmetics—maybe you’ve heard of it. Whether they’re being applauded for their latest lip launch or ogled over for their next-level shadow and blush textures, there’s no denying that the millennial makeup brand constantly has its lips (and lids and cheeks and brows) on the pulse of the hottest trends in beauty.

As a former beauty editor (and current beauty writer), I’ve always had ColourPop in my figurative back pocket, knowing it was a brand I needed to try but never quite making the time due to being under the silly assumption that, if it’s so cheap, how could the quality be that stellar?

Well, fast forward to quarantine, and your girl had all the time in the world to get hands-on with new beauty products. And thank god I did because I’ve found a handful (okay, two handfuls) of new products I’ll forever keep room for in my routine. So, if you, too, have ever questioned the hype or doubted the glowing reviews, let me be the first to admit: ColourPop Cosmetics is a brand for the books. And, if next-level beauty looks are of any consideration, it’s about time we all read up.

ColourPop Cosmetics Founded by​: Laura and John Nelson in 2014. Based in​: Oxnard, California Pricing: ​$3-$59, with most products on the lower end. Best known for: Providing affordable, high-quality dupes of some of the industry’s top eye, face, and lip makeup products. Hero products:​ Super Shock Shadow, Blush, and Highlighter; Lippie Stix; Truly Madly Deeply Pressed Powder Palette Fun Fact: ​Every individual product—outside of palettes and sets—is under $10. Other Brands You’ll Love: BH Cosmetics, Sigma Beauty, NYX Cosmetics.

Why ColourPop

ColourPop has hundreds of gorgeous beauty products to choose from. Unlike some other affordable makeup brands, ColourPop’s formulas are truly exemplary, which has earned them the unofficial title of being the queen of dupes. Whether it’s their Lux liquid lipsticks and glosses (which are the affordable sister products to Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits) or their color-coordinated, nine-shade palettes (which give Huda Beauty’s Obsessions palettes a run for their money), it’s clear to see ColourPop is onto something. And, let’s be clear: We’re all about it. After all, everyone deserves access to high-quality makeup products—even if they can’t swing the high-end markup.



With that in mind, read on for our favorite ColourPop products and links to our full reviews.