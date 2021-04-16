Your Exact Birthdate Has a Specific Color— Here's What That Means

Do you ever feel completely drawn to a certain color, like you can’t take your eyes off it or you just need to have more of it in your life? If so, you may be interested in colorstrology, a book and idea that brings together color, astrology, numerology, and personality traits, by astrologist and numerologist Michele Bernhardt.

In colorstrology, each birth month and birthday is associated with a specific Pantone color. The colors each carry certain traits, or a particular type of energy or healing that can bring a sense of balance to your life. The idea is that having an idea of these colors may be able to help you find that balance. Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know about colorstrology.

How Does Colorstrology Work?

The colors in colorstrology weren’t pulled out of thin air. Instead, Bernhardt created a complex system to determine the colors that are associated with each birthday throughout the year. She tapped into her knowledge of astrology and numerology and looked at factors like “where the sun was when you were born, what your ruling planet is, and what element you are born under—for example, fire, earth, air, or water, and the numerological vibration of your birthday.”

She matched each of those factors with a particular color, and then mixed those colors to create another color. From there, Bernhardt matched each color with Pantone’s name and number system.

Coming up with the colors wasn’t really as cut and dry as it might seem. “Besides using all those things, it's an intuitive, subtle language,” Bernhardt says. “So that part is from doing all the readings that I've done through my life. It was a combination of all those things and out came these colors.”

The idea for Colorstrology was initially conceived as a calendar—Pantone approached Bernhardt about it—but the project took off in a big way and ended up being an entire book. The colors are an interesting way to think more deeply about yourself, and maybe even learn a thing or two. If you’re born at the end of the month, you’ll want to look at your birth month color and the color for the following month.

“I think what's fun about the book is to look up the colors that you're drawn to and read about what that color means,” Bernhardt says. “Because then you begin to discover things about yourself and why you may be needing that color right now in your life.”

Do the Colors Really Tell Us Something?

Tuning into the colors can provide a bit of insight into your inner world or something you may need in your life. “By looking and really meditating or contemplating the color, it's like you develop a relationship with yourself,” Bernhardt says.

The concept of colorstrology may appeal to a lot of us, more so than astrology, because color is such a big component of life. Even if we don’t consciously think about color all the time, it’s everywhere. You may not be into astrology, but chances are you’re at least a bit inspired or affected by color, and may find colorstrology more relatable or approachable.

Whether you’re contemplating what colors you like, or thinking about how the colors you’re drawn to have changed over time, Colorstrology is a simple way to get the wheels spinning in your mind about color, and use that to go a bit deeper.

Incorporating Color Into Your Life

Once you know your birthday and birth month colors, you’ll be more aware of them and may even look out for them. “Once we know something is more powerful, we can use it,” Bernhardt explains.

Thinking about colors is one thing, but you’re probably wondering if you should incorporate these colors into your life in any way. The answer is yes, but you don’t necessarily need to paint your house in Sun Orange just because you were born in August. Luckily, incorporating color can be a lot more simple and subtle than that. Maybe start with a new lipstick, wallet, or bouquet of flowers, or even a print that incorporates that color in some way.

If you’re feeling a little out of sync, you may want to try adding your color in a way that’s minimal. “We’re talking about subtle energy, and you don’t need a lot to have an effect,” Bernhardt says.

Even if you choose not to incorporate these colors into your life, you may want to pay more attention to the color that's all around you. “Just noticing the green that's out there when we're in nature, or the pretty flowers or the birds,” she says. “Color is everywhere.”

You won’t always feel a strong connection with your color, and that’s totally OK. Even if you’re not feeling your color, Bernhardt still recommends reading about it to at least learn a bit about what that color represents.

“For instance, if you're someone who's having a hard time manifesting their dreams and their ambitions, and they're really avoiding earth colors, like January's color, then they might need it,” she says. “They might not like it, but they might need it.” Keep reading for each of the birth month colors and a bit of the meaning behind each.

Colors by Birth Month

January

Color: Caramel

“January’s color helps manifest goals and aspirations and supports practicality,” Bernhardt says.

February

Color: Sheer Lilac

“February’s color reminds us that we are all connected and encourages detachment,” Bernhardt says.

March

Color: Fair Aqua

“March’s color connects you to your intuition and a feeling of trust,” Bernhardt says.

April

Color: Cayenne

“April’s color stimulates energy and courage,” Bernhardt says.

May

Color: Bud Green

“May’s color promotes healing and prosperity,” Bernhardt says.

June

Color: Aspen Gold

“June’s color is intellectually energizing and increases communication skills,” Bernhardt says.

July

Color: Coral Blush

“July’s color inspires love and receptivity,” Bernhardt says.

August

Color: Sun Orange

“August’s color increases joy and optimism,” Bernhardt says.

September

Color: Baja Blue

“September’s color blends intelligence with wisdom and helps us process information,” Bernhardt says.

October

Color: Cerulean

“October’s color enhances peace, balance, and calm,” Bernhardt says.

November

Color: Claret Red

“November’s color stimulates the qualities of love and passion and can be a helpful aid for transformation,” Bernhardt says.

December

Color: Pagoda Blue

“December’s color encourages vision, truth, and expansion. It is a useful tool when dealing with others who have alternative points of view,” Bernhardt says.