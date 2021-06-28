Is a Colon Cleanse Really a Remedy for Feeling Lethargic?

Would you be willing to flush your system with water or other liquids in an attempt to improve digestion and boost your energy levels? This is exactly what a colon cleanse is said to do. Most of the time, a colon cleanse is used before a medical procedure, but lately, many people have been turning to colon cleanses for "detoxification."

Also known as colonic hydrotherapy or colon irrigation, a colon cleanse is a procedure that involves flushing or "irrigating" the colon with a huge amount of water that's pushed through the rectum.

Colon cleanses are said to remove toxins from the body and help with many different health issues, like reducing lethargy and strengthening the immune system. But whether this actually works is a bit complicated. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about colon cleanses.

Meet the Expert Jaydeep Tripathy, MD, is a primary care doctor at Doctor Spring.

Carrie Lam, MD, is a family medicine doctor with a focus on functional and integrative medicine.

What is a colon cleanse? A colon cleanse is a process where a large amount of water is flushed through the colon (this is part of the large intestine). According to the Mayo Clinic, a colon cleanse is often performed using a tube inserted into the rectum. But the process can also involve simpler, more natural methods like drinking large amounts of water or tea to clean waste and bacteria from the digestive system. It's said to improve energy levels and boost the immune system, among other benefits. But is this actually something you should try? In many cases, no. Both the Mayo Clinic and the physicians we reached out to for this story say that doing a cleanse like this often isn't necessary because the digestive system and bowel already handle this important job of removing waste and bacteria from the body.

The Benefits

Proponents of colon cleanses say their benefits include:

Detoxification

Waste elimination

Improving digestion

Boosting energy levels

Improving mental clarity

Enhancing the immune system

"A colon cleanse is definitely not a detox method for everyone, but some people do receive tremendous benefits by eliminating waste and toxins stored in their intestines," Lam says. "The majority of colon cleanse methods use water to loosen material in the bowels, which can then exit the body quickly and easily."

But it's important to realize that there is currently no evidence to support the claims that colon cleanses actually bring about these benefits.

Are Colon Cleanses Safe?

Tripathy explains that a colon cleanse is generally safe, but it does come with a few risks and side effects, including:

Vomiting and nausea

Dehydration

Bacterial imbalance

Mineral & electrolyte imbalance

Bowel perforation

Infection

Kidney failure

A colon cleanse is not advised for people with certain health conditions. "You should not receive a colon cleanse if you have heart or kidney disease, ulcerative colitis, diverticulitis, severe hemorrhoids, Crohn’s disease, or rectal tumors," Lam says. "Caution is also advised if you are in the advanced stages of adrenal fatigue or particularly sensitive to detoxification."



Because some people are at a higher risk of complications, Tripathy recommends checking in with your physician before trying a colon cleanse. "Drink lots of fluid and hydrate yourself before your appointment and make sure you are only meeting with a professional," he adds.

Who Should Consider a Colon Cleanse?

Check with your doctor to see if they recommend a colon cleanse, as this process can have damaging side effects in some people.

Tripathy says he typically does not recommend this treatment to patients and will only discuss a colon cleanse if the patient raises the topic.

If you decide to go ahead with a colon cleanse, be sure to drink lots of fluids ahead of time. You'll also want to be cautious, given that there are no licensing requirements for someone to administer a colon cleanse. Finally, before getting a colon cleanse, you'll need to thoroughly research the practitioner to make sure they are well-trained in this therapy.

Home Colon Cleanses

As an alternative to colonic hydrotherapy, here are a few different ways to do a "natural" colon cleanse from home.

Eat more high fiber foods

Fiber is an indigestible part of a carbohydrate that helps improve digestion, among many other benefits, including pulling toxins and cholesterol out of the body. Fiber can be found in many different foods, including vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Eat more fermented foods

Fermented foods are rich in probiotics, which benefit gut health and digestion. They may help make it easier for the body to absorb nutrients and eliminate toxins. Looking to incorporate some fermented foods into your diet? Try yogurt and kefir, kombucha, kimchi, and tempeh.

Drink herbal tea

Some herbal teas can help with digestion. "There are certain herbal teas that are better for specific purposes, such as aloe vera and slippery elm, which are good natural laxatives," Tripathy says. Just be mindful not to consume too much in one day. "To aid with digestion, you can try chamomile, peppermint, ginger, and green tea."

Drink smoothies

Tripathy recommends smoothies over green juices because juicing removes nutritious fiber that can help cleanse the colon. "Popular, high-fiber ingredients include apples, avocados, berries, and leafy greens such as kale and spinach," Tripathy says. "Contrary to common practice, it's not necessary to go on a juice fast to cleanse naturally."

Consuming a smoothie every day or so can help with digestion more naturally than a colon, or even a juice, cleanse. "Keeping the colon healthy with everyday habits is better than doing one-time big-time colon cleanses," Tripathy says.

The Takeaway

A colon cleanse may be beneficial for some people—mainly in improving digestion and removing waste from the bowels. But there's not much evidence to support the claims that a colon cleanse can help with "detoxification," lethargy, or many other supposed benefits.

If you are considering a colon cleanse, be sure to speak with your doctor about it first to make sure this is a healthy choice for you.