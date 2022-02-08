19 Cold-Weather Clothes and Accessories Worth the Investment

There are some pieces worth spending money on—and winter essentials definitely fall in that category. If you live outside of L.A., chances are you'll have to ward off harsher elements at least once a year. Instead of buying a new jacket each season, invest in a piece you’ll wear year after year. Whether you’re looking for a piece to wear walking around the city, or a partner for your favorite ski outfits, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for 19 items worth investing in for the winter season.



Perfect Moment Schild Intarsia Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater $290 Shop

This is the quintessential winter sweater to take you from the slopes to the lodge. Style it with your favorite snow pants and boots for a cozy, chic look.



Canada Goose Tonal Emblem Ear Warmer $150 Shop

Naturally insulating and made from merino wool, this Canada Goose ear warmer is available in three colors to wear during the coldest of days.



Ugg Puff Yeah All Weather Mitten $65 Shop

These mittens offer a fur lining on the inside and weatherproof fabric on the outside. Wear them alone or over thin gloves on extra chilly days.



Loewe Fringed Logo-Embroidered Two-Tone Wool and Cashmere-Blend Scarf $$350 Shop

This luxurious blend of wool and cashmere will keep your neck warm all season long. We especially love how it's finished with pink fringe to complement the camel colorway.



Lululemon Bubble Knit Pom Beanie $52 Shop

For anyone on the move, this bubble-knit pom beanie is for you. The wool blend creates a cozy knit that’s comfortable for all-day wear and the cute pom adds some flair.





Moncler Ginette Knit Cuff Leather Rain Boot $395 Shop

Moncler’s Ginette rain boot is where practicality meets luxury. Whether you're walking through the snow or trying to avoid rain puddles, this boot will keep your feet dry and protected.



L.L. Bean Snowfield Waterproof Boots $159 Shop

L.L. Bean's Snowfield Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for extra warmth. If white shoes during winter gives you a stress headache, they're also available in two other colors.



Isabel Marant Zerik Leather-Trimmed Quilted Padded Patent-Vinyl Snow Boots $755 Shop

This boot is ideal for those looking for a little extra padding on their snow boots. The rubber soles of Isabel Marant's Patent-Vinyl Snow Boots will keep your feet dry, while the quilted padding will make sure they stay warm and comfortable.



Moon Boot Monaco faux fur- trimmed shell and faux leather snow boots $210 Shop

If you’re looking for a winter boot with years of history, let us introduce you to Moon Boot. The '80s classic is back and as good as ever with a waterproof shell and a cozy faux-fur lining. This is the perfect pair for an everyday snowshoe.



Moncler Gie Long Down Jacket $1790 Shop

Moncler's Gie parka is both durable and sleek for winter wear. This jacket won't bog down your look, whether it's casual or more upscale, making it a go-to for everday outerwear.



Acne Studios Velocite Leather and Shearling Biker Jacket $2700 Shop

Acne Studios has never done wrong when it comes to outerwear. The brand's Velocite Biker Jacket is lined shearling-lined with an outer shell of 100% calf leather. This is a piece you’ll cherish forever.



The North Face Dragline Jacket $425 Shop

For those long winter days on the slopes, The North Face’s Dragline Jacket is made of breathable and waterproof fabric. It also makes for an easy layering piece, so you can easily go from the mountain to the chalet.



Canada Goose Elmvale Parka $950 Shop

Canada Goose is known for creating pieces that will protect you from winter's harshest elements. The Elmvale Parka is made to withstand temperatures as low -4 degrees Fahrenheit (though we won't blame you if you'd rather just stay inside at that point).

Burberry Embroidered Cuff Wool Pea Coat $2150 Shop

The Burberry pea coat is a classic wool jacket you’ll have (and wear) forever. Pair with dress pants and loafers for an elevated look or throw it on over an athleisure moment for some extra warmth.



Mackage Corina Snow Pants $550 Shop

Mackage's snow pants were made for activity, but they can also be your saving grace during a snowy commute or errands run. Wear these under a winter parka for a casual day outside keep layering up for some time on the slopes. The non-stretch fabric is form-fitting and fleece-lined for comfortable wear.



Perfect Moment Aurora High-Rise Flared Ski Pants $570 Shop

High waisted, vintage-inspired, and waterproof—what more could you ask for in a pair of ski pants? The Aurora High-Rise Flared Ski Pants from Perfect Moment fit easily over snow boots for an outdoor jaunt, but they're cool enough on their own to be worn off the slopes.

Avec Les Filles Color Blocked Hooded Ski Suit $250 Shop

We love a jumpsuit moment. This retro-inspired suit form Avec Les Filles is a fun throwback to the ski slopes of the '80s, and will have plenty of people stopping you to ask where you got it.



Marina Rinaldi Tabula Coat $1,695 Shop

Few things feel quite as luxurious as a caramel teddy coat in the winter. This one from Marina Rinaldi will be a closet mainstay for decades. It does run slightly large, so if you're looking you're not going going for an oversized fit, choose one size smaller than usual.

Halfdays Sophia Legging $95 Shop

A bright legging can add some much-needed color during periods of endless gray. Wear Halfdays Sophia Legging as a baselayer on the slopes, or them throw on along with the brand's matching mockneck to lounge around at home.