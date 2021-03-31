25 Celeb-Approved Ways to Wear Coffee Brown Hair

Coffee brown hair color is far from dull and surprisingly versatile. The beauty of this dark brown shade is that it offers a spectrum of warmth and depth that still ranges from light to dark, similar to your morning roast. A trip to the dark side is loaded with a dimensional richness that's sure to shine in just the right light.
If you're naturally a brunette, enhancing your hair's natural colors can be extremely low-key with minimal maintenance. Lighter natural tones, however, will have a more demanding schedule to keep up with for this hue. "If you’re naturally lighter, going significantly darker creates a ton of maintenance, bringing you in for a root touch-up every four weeks," says expert colorist Olivia Casanova of New York City's IGK Salons. But regardless of your natural base, "this look can be achieved multiple different ways," she tells us, including glosses and lowlights.
Keep reading to see our list of 25 coffee brown shades you'll want to show to your colorist.
Coffee Brown Hair Color
Choosing A Shade: "Coffee brown hair can look great on all types of hair textures, and with any skin tone," says Casanova. "It’s versatile enough that your colorist can tailor the hair color tone to complement your skin’s underlying tone."
Maintenance Level: "If you’re naturally brunette, this is pretty low maintenance," notes Casanova. "If you’re naturally on the lighter side, this will create a lot of maintenance for you, usually involving regular root touch-ups [every four weeks]."
Goes Great With: Honey-toned highlights or thick, fluffy brows.
Similar Shades: Chocolate Brown, Dark Brown
Price: An all-over gloss can start at around $100, but taking a multi-dimensional route with lowlights can get up to $400+. An at-home dye or gloss can get you by for much less, but leave the roots and lowlights for a salon professional.
Heavy Contrast
This rich espresso shade makes lighter-colored eyes pop with its contrast. "One can achieve coffee brown hair by deepening and richening up their brunette color," says New York City-based colorist Olivia Holohan of IGK Salons. "Whether that be with an all-over gloss or lowlights."
Warm and Vibrant
Warmer shades of this hair color can appear lighter due to the red undertones, giving the hair an all-around vibrancy. If your hair begins to look a bit brassy as it grows out, an at-home toner will help neutralize your color back to its desired shade. Casanova recommends IGK's Mixed Feelings Toning Drops ($29) for brunettes. "It’s the best way to maintain your color safely at home."
Light Blend
Some of us prefer a lighter roast, but need our coffee-brown color nonetheless. If you go on the lighter end of the spectrum, consider keeping your brows true to that darker coffee grounds color for a natural feel.
Rich and Sultry
This deep shade of solid coffee-brown color appears full of body. When pulling darker strands up into a tighter style, try using an eyeshadow or hair powder in dark brown to fill in any hints of scalp.
Dark and Dewy
Dewy eyes, dewy lips, and natural texture add to this dark, coffee brown hair color's effortlessly chic look.
Easy Transitions
Warmer coffee brown tones grow out beautifully against naturally darker hair colors. Talk to your colorist about adding seamless warmth that will grow out nicely, in case you can't make it to the salon for a touch-up as soon as you'd like. These thoughtful decisions will keep your color extremely low-maintenance.
Dress it Up
If you love a good smoky eye and berry-colored lip, coffee brown hair is the perfect color to add to the depth and richness to your go-to look, while remaining extremely versatile.
Pick Your Shade
Coffee brown hair looks beautiful on every skin tone, and can be adjusted to suit your exact coloring. "If you have an olive skin tone," says Casanova, "I’d recommend keeping your coffee brown hair on the warmer side."
Bouncy Curls
This color has a life of its own. We love to see it emanate its light through bouncy natural curls.
Simply Refined
A dark, bold brow and a fluffy lash pair beautifully with hair shades on the darker side, like this coffee-hued brunette. It's a simple yet refined beauty statement.
Easy Upkeep
Put your maintenance woes to rest with coffee brown hair. This color is extremely low maintenance, with easy upkeep and accessible at-home products that will get you by between salon appointments.
Sleek and Shining
Darker hair colors can really shine with the right product and style. Adding a little shine spray over your slicked-back ponytail will pair beautifully with a good cheekbone-highlighter moment.
Au Naturale
Wearing your hair's texture in its natural state will only help your hair color appear more natural and enhanced.
Cool, Muted Waves
Whether you wear your strands curled, stick straight, or somewhere in the middle, this cool shade will give your style a feathered ease.
A Good Gloss
To keep your color rich and vibrant, use a good gloss treatment between appointments so your hair will appear shiny and healthy all year round.
Simple Beauty
Coffee brown hair doesn't need much to dress itself up. A clean parting or a few loose curls can all jazz things up without appearing overly done. Simple statements go a long way with this shade.
Natural Movement
Choosing a solid color, like a deep coffee-toned brown, works really well on hair that already has a lot going for it. If you have natural movement and texture to your strands, consider a rich, deep hue to complement.
Make it Extra
Natural makeup tones can help keep this hair color look effortlessly natural and bold, but adding a little something extra—like this hint of bright purple—makes the entire look more lively and vibrant.
Pop of Color
Consider bringing that rich hair color closer to lighter-colored eyes with a soft, feathery bang to help the eyes pop. Any excuse to wear a dark liner won't hurt either.
First Base
Coffee brown is an all-over color that can later serve as the perfect base for ombre or balayage treatments.
'90s Beauty
If you like your makeup bronzed and your lips lined, a rich shade of coffee brown hair will pair perfectly with your '90s beauty vibes.
The Right Cut
One way to make your all-over coffee brown shade stand out in a sea of high maintenance highlights is to pair it with a cut that is flattering for your face shape. The right cut will take your color further and allow it to complement your features on a whole new level.
Hair Care Still Required
Some of you may just be a natural coffee brown brunette to begin with, but it's no excuse to turn a blind eye to up-keeping your color. Casanova recommends using a moisturizing, color-safe shampoo, especially if you went darker than your natural color. Using color-safe shampoos and the occasional conditioning mask are going to go a long way for your strands and color, dye job or not.
Falling Forward
When you have a good color job you'll want to let some of that hair fall forward around your face, whether wearing it up or down. Even a good updo won't be able to keep you from showing off your coffee brown strands.
Sweet-Toned Highlights
Coffee brown hair color may be rich and bold all on its own, but it also pairs really well with sweet and subtle hints of maple or honey-toned highlights.