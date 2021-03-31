25 Celeb-Approved Ways to Wear Coffee Brown Hair

Coffee brown hair color is far from dull and surprisingly versatile. The beauty of this dark brown shade is that it offers a spectrum of warmth and depth that still ranges from light to dark, similar to your morning roast. A trip to the dark side is loaded with a dimensional richness that's sure to shine in just the right light.

If you're naturally a brunette, enhancing your hair's natural colors can be extremely low-key with minimal maintenance. Lighter natural tones, however, will have a more demanding schedule to keep up with for this hue. "If you’re naturally lighter, going significantly darker creates a ton of maintenance, bringing you in for a root touch-up every four weeks," says expert colorist Olivia Casanova of New York City's IGK Salons. But regardless of your natural base, "this look can be achieved multiple different ways," she tells us, including glosses and lowlights.

Keep reading to see our list of 25 coffee brown shades you'll want to show to your colorist.