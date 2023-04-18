Codex’s Bia Nourishing Facial Oil Is the Only Oil I’ve Ever Loved—Here’s Why

If you’re looking for a last step in your skincare routine to effectively lock in moisture, increase bounciness, and nix lingering dry patches or flaky skin, Codex’s Bia Nourishing Facial Oil is for you. This 2023 Eco Beauty Awards winner uses biotechnology to achieve impressive efficacy, plus it's sustainably made.

We put the Codex Labs Bia Nourishing Facial Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ve spent a lot of time honing my specific arsenal of skincare products. During that time, I’ve never been able to find a facial oil I felt strongly enough about to keep it in rotation. Most oils I've tried are greasy, too heavy, too light, too strongly scented, or a mixture of a few, so I’ve spent most of my life forgoing them altogether. Then, I found the Codex Labs Bia Nourishing Facial Oil (Steph Shep recommended it during a previous interview with Byrdie and I immediately added to cart). It’s formulated using biotechnology—a science-backed and sustainable way to create and manufacture beauty products—and it really works (think: brimming with vitamins A and C, plus tons of delicious omega-3 fatty acids). It’s a “dry” oil, which means it absorbs quickly and never feels greasy, but it still nourishes in a silky, luxurious-feeling way. Keep reading to learn all the ways I fell in love with Codex's Bia Nourishing Facial Oil and why you'll love it too.

Codex Labs Bia Nourishing Facial Oil Best for: Most skin types Uses: A daily face oil that locks in moisture and nixes dry, flaky skin. Key ingredients: Omega-3, vitamin A, vitamin C Potential allergens: Sweet almond oil Cruelty-Free? Yes Price: $40 About the brand: Codex Labs was conceived with dermatologists and ethnobotanists to deliver affordable, high-efficacy skincare that supports the microbiome and fosters healthy skin, without sacrificing sustainability. From formulation to packaging, the company has created a line with clinical results and conscious practices.



About My Skin: Classic combination

My skin type is combination, and that includes all the usual characteristics—oily T-zone, congestion along my nose and chin, and dryness everywhere else. I use a lot of chemical exfoliating formulas (I live for lactic and glycolic acids) as well as nourishing, hydrating products to maintain balance. Until trying Codex’s Bia Face Oil, I hadn’t ever found an oil that I truly loved. This one keeps my skin healthy, happy, and glowing.

The Feel: Lightweight and fast-absorbing

As a "dry" face oil, this product feels incredibly lightweight while still enhancing moisture retention, softening and smoothing the skin, and adding tons of glow. It absorbs quickly and never, ever feels greasy.

The Ingredients: Omega-3s and key vitamins

Rosehip Seed Oil: A true ingredient powerhouse, rosehip seed oil works to calm inflammation, hydrate, increase collagen production and skin elasticity, and fight free radicals. It’s chock-full of vitamin A, which can stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as fatty acids, which work to keep the skin hydrated. Among other great benefits, a high concentration of omega-6 fatty acids (also known as linoleic acid) may be particularly helpful for those prone to acne. Studies have found that linoleic acid deficiency is linked to the development of acne.

Kiwi Seed Oil: Rich in omega-3s and vitamin C, kiwi seed oil strengthens your skin's natural barrier, improves hydration, and protects against free radical damage.

Rich in omega-3s and vitamin C, kiwi seed oil strengthens your skin's natural barrier, improves hydration, and protects against free radical damage. Baobab Seed Oil: Most notable for its moisturizing properties, baobab seed oil also has the potential to help fade dark spots, heal dry skin, and promote a healthy skin barrier.

The Scent: Herbal and luxurious

I found the scent of the Codex Bia Face Oil to be utterly decadent without ever feeling like too much. It’s herbal, soothing, and doesn’t linger all day—I never tire of it, and if you also like an aromatic experience that isn't overpowering, you'll probably feel the same way. I like to warm it between my fingertips, take a deep breath in (a little aromatherapy action never hurt, right?), and press it gently into my skin.

The Sustainability: Biotechnology

The brand works to minimize its environmental impact in every aspect of its operation. Codex is a biotech company grounded in science, which means the brand sources ingredients through biotech manufacturing whenever possible. Research shows this is the most sustainable way to create products from an energy and land usage perspective. Rather than harvesting ingredients from the earth (which requires the use of so many biological resources), biotechnology allows for the development of effective clinically proven ingredients in a lab. Otherwise, Codex sources through organic agriculture to support greater biodiversity. Plus, it focuses on cleaning up plastic in the ocean in addition to using 100% recyclable packaging.

The Results: Glossy, hydrated skin

I am in love with this silky dry oil. Codex’s Bia Face Oil is an effective last step in my skincare routine, as it locks in moisture, calms inflammation, and strengthens my skin’s natural barrier. In terms of visible and immediate results, it adds incredible glow, bounce, and healthy hydration to my skin. I love to apply it after moisturizer in a gentle massaging motion—why not give yourself a facial massage while applying product?—and watching as it absorbs into my skin. It’s the last step in my skincare routine at night and, in the morning, I follow up with SPF before heading out the door. As always, make sure to patch test before adding any new product into your routine (but this one is recommended for daily use for all skin types).

The Value: Worth the investment

Codex’s Bia Face Oil is not cheap, but it works, and a little goes a long way. You get one fluid ounce for $40 and only need to use a few drops per application. So far, I’ve been using it daily for three months, and it’s still going strong.

Similar Products: You've got options

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil: Also featuring rosehip seed oil, this face oil ($11) is an accessible alternative if you want all the omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A benefits at a lower price point. That said, it’s less lightweight than Codex’s formula and a bit greasier under makeup.

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Oil: Featuring a blend of prickly pear, acai, squalane, and maqui, this face oil ($48) works to combat free radicals, support collagen production and cell renewal, and moisturize your skin. The texture is deeply rich and bouncy to the touch, which is lovely IMO, but if you’re looking for a lightweight oil, this one won’t be your go-to.