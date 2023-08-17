14 Ways to Use Coconut Oil in Your Beauty Routine, According to Experts

Beauty lovers treat coconut oil as a miracle ingredient, using it to soothe everything from burns to dry hair. Users on TikTok have gone so far as to dub it an antidote for menstrual cramps, which medical experts have swiftly debunked. "There is no scientific evidence suggesting that coconut oil can be a treatment for menstrual cramps," doctor of nursing practice Dr. Jodi LoGerfo says.

But why exactly is coconut oil lauded as such a wonder salve? Well, it's 100% true that coconut oil has some very unique attributes that set it apart from other oils. "Coconut oil has skin-repairing properties and can also decrease transepidermal water loss, so skin stays more hydrated," LoGerfo explains. "Coconut oil also contains monolaurin, which is a monoglyceride from lauric acid that is antibacterial and antiviral," she adds.

And beyond its skincare benefits, this coconut-derived ingredient can also be used on your hair, nails, and more. Ahead, find 13 expert-approved ways to use coconut oil from head to toe.